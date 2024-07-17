Senators participate in 2024 Tim Hortons Camp Day

The Ottawa Senators visited two Tim Hortons locations today in partnership with the Tim Hortons Foundation Camps. Both Senators Alumnus Chris Neil and Spartacat were on hand at the Eagleson and Hazeldean-Edgewater Tim Hortons locations in Kanata to surprise Sens fans as they grabbed their coffees and snacks.

From 8:00-9:00 a.m., the duo was busy manning the drive-thru and handing out orders to customers at the Eagleson Tim Hortons. From there, it was off to the Hazeldean-Edgewater location from 12:00-1:00 p.m.

The Ottawa Senators Community Foundation were proud to present a check for $25,000 that will go towards the Tim Hortons Foundation. On top of that, all coffee, iced coffee, and bracelet sales from the day were donated to the Tim Hortons Foundation as well.

Tim Hortons Camp Day dates back to 1987, the year of the Tim Hortons Foundation’s conception. Proceeds raised go towards providing youth aged 12 to 16 with camp opportunities they would otherwise not have access to. This year, Tim Hortons is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Tim Hortons Foundation Camps. The first camp, Tim Horton Memorial Camp, was opened in 1975 in honour of the late NHL player Tim Horton. Since then, the Tim Hortons Foundation Camps have expanded to a total of seven camps in both Canada and the United States.

Over $250 million has been raised through Tim Hortons Camp Days since 1991, and the Ottawa Senators are proud to be doing their part thanks to the generosity of the community.