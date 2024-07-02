Putting Pin-to paper

The second day of free agency ended with a bang, as the Senators announced they have agreed to terms on a two-year contract with forward Shane Pinto. The contract carries a total value of $7.5M. The signing comes on just the second day of NHL free agency, and sees Pinto signed on through the 2025-26 season.

The forward, 23, played 41 games with Ottawa last season, scoring nine goals and 18 assists for a total of 27 points. Following the 2023-24 regular season, Pinto joined Team USA at the 2024 World Championship, where he played alongside fellow Senators Brady Tkachuk and Jake Sanderson. Skating in eight games for Team USA, Pinto scored two goals and seven assists to total nine points.

Pinto was named to the American team for the 2020 World Junior Championships, which saw him score four goals and three assists for seven points in five games. The forward was named player of the game in his first game of the tournament, scoring two goals and an assist against Team Canada.

The Franklin Square, New York native was drafted 32nd overall by the Senators in the second round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. In 140 games with the Sens, Pinto has totalled 70 points in the form of 30 goals and 40 assists.

Pinto made his NHL debut with the Senators on May 5, 2021, in a 5-1 win over the Montréal Canadiens. In the very same game, he scored his first NHL goal. In October of the 2022-23 season, Pinto’s official rookie season, he was named rookie of the month by the NHL, having scored six goals in eight games.

With the signing of Pinto, the Senators have secured a talented centreman that provides speed, skill, and a scoring touch to the team. At just 23 years old, Pinto is only scratching the surface of his NHL career.