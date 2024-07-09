2024 Ottawa Senators development camp recap

Thursday morning kicked off with a brief skate at the Sensplex for some of the skaters and goaltenders. Beginning with a lesson from skating consultant Shelley Kettles, the groups then split into hockey drills.

That afternoon, the day took a fun twist as three players from the Ottawa Black Bears lacrosse team of the NLL visited the Canadian Tire Centre to teach the prospects lacrosse. Jake Gasperetti, Will Johnston, and Nathan Grenon led several lacrosse drills to teach the Sens prospects the fundamentals of lacrosse. Split into four stations, the players learned the basics of shooting, passing, and face-offs. The afternoon finished off with a series of scrimmages that saw high spirits and compete.