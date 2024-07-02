Gaining Gaudette

The Ottawa Senators announced today that they have signed forward Adam Gaudette to a one-year, two-way deal. The contract is worth $775,000 in the NHL and $450,000 in the AHL.

Gaudette returns to the Senators, having previously played with the team during the 2021-22 season. The team originally claimed Gaudette off waivers from the Chicago Blackhawks on November 27, 2021. The Braintree, Massachusetts native played 50 games with the Senators that season, scoring four goals and eight assists for a total of 12 points.

In 220 career regular season NHL games, split between four teams (Ottawa, Chicago, Vancouver, and St. Louis), Gaudette has totalled 27 goals and 43 assist for 70 points.

Gaudette has also played 148 regular season games in the AHL. In that span, Gaudette has scored 77 goals and 57 assists for a 134-point total. The 27-year-old has played for the Utica Comets, Toronto Marlies, and the Springfield Thunderbirds, the latter of whom he spent the majority of last season with.

The 2023-24 season saw Gaudette named to the AHL First All-Star Team and skate in the AHL All-Star Game. He also received the Willie Marshall Award, for most goals in the AHL that season. Gaudette totaled 44 goals, alongside 27 assists to finish the season with 71 points in 67 games.

Drafted 149th overall by the Vancouver Canucks in the fifth round of the 2015 NHL draft, Gaudette brings over six seasons of professional hockey experience to the Senators.