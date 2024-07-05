A busy week for Jenik

The Ottawa Senators announced today that they have signed forward Jan Jenik to a one-year, two-way deal. The contract is worth $775,000 in the NHL and $190,000 in the AHL. Jenik was acquired from the Utah Hockey Club via trade this past Wednesday. The transaction saw forward Egor Sokolov headed the other way in return.

Jenik, 23, was drafted 65th overall by the Arizona Coyotes in the third round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. The forward has skated in 22 career NHL games, all with the Coyotes. Jenik made his NHL debut on May 7, 2021, against the San Jose Sharks. He scored his first NHL goal in the very same game. In his 22 career games, Jenik has recorded six points in the form of four goals and two assists.

The Nymburk, Czechia native spent the majority of his 2023-24 season with the Coyotes’ AHL affiliate, the Tuscon Roadrunners. Playing 55 regular season games, Jenik tallied 16 goals and 20 assists for a 36-point total. In 165 career AHL games, Jenik has 46 goals and 74 assists for a total of 120 points.

Jenik also suited up for Team Czech Republic in both the 2019 and 2020 World Junior Championships, the latter year wearing an ‘A’ on his jersey as part of the team’s leadership group. In six combined games between the two tournaments, Jenik scored two goals and three assists, totalling five points.