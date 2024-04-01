Mailbag Monday: NoDakSens, Sens win streak, addition of Boris Katchouk

We're wrapping up one of the final road trips of the season here in Minnesota and riding a five-game win streak so it seems fitting to dive into your questions! Today we're talking about NoDakSens, the Sens win streak, and the addition of Boris Katchouk. Let's break it down!

Katie B. from Fargo, ND

I am so happy to see all four of the NoDakSens playing together! Do you think they will all finish the season in Ottawa?

To make a long story short, yes I do. Sanderson and Pinto are staples on this team and Jacob Bernard-Docker has carved out a quality role this season often finding himself in the top-four defencemen. The one question mark of course would be Kleven but I think with ten games to go they really liked the development he showed in Belleville and now is the time of the season to see where he stacks up to the NHL ranks. Plus the pairing of him and Brännström together should in theory work well together and be fun to watch. Kleven brins the size and physicality while Brännström brings quickness and puck handling. I'd keep a keen eye on them as the third pairing down the stretch here.

Philippe R. from Ottawa, ON

Five straight wins...What is working right now and where was it earlier this season?

To answer the first part I need look no further than what the team has been saying over the last couple of weeks. The Sens have been getting out to fast starts, playing aggressive in front of the set and trying to find rebounds. On the back end they are getting a lot of help from the goaltenders who have been lights out over this five-game win streak. Most importantly, and Jacques Martin speaks about this often, they have been playing incredible away from the puck and emphasizing more of a 200 foot game.

Now to answer the second part the easy explanation is that even the Senators themselves would like to have had this success earlier in the season. That said lets not underestimate all the adversity this group has gone through that takes a toll. An ownership change, a GM change, a coaching change all within the first three months of the season. An exceptionally quiet schedule for the first two months followed by a jam packed four months does not make it easy to play catch up. Not trying to make excuses for the results as there were certainly a few avoidable losses along the way, but it does help to clear some of this up.

While the playoffs are out of sight and this season surely did not go the way anyone expected it to, the Sens seem to have found their identity and are setting a real solid foundation to carry into next season.

Ryan G. from Grande Prarie, AB

What are your thoughts on Boris Katchouk? I didn't think much of the waiver pick up at the time but he has been really good.

Plain and simple Boris has been an impressive addition to the fourth line. There were games this season that the fourth line was seeing only three to seven minutes a night and not seeing any action for periods at a time some nights. That is no longer the case as Katchouk has seemingly fit perfectly alongside Mark Kastelic and Parker Kelly. Jacques Martin has been quick to compliment the play of the fourth line and on nights that they are buzzing the Senators have proven to be a hard team to beat. Look no further than the game against Buffalo where they effectively got the party started with the first two goals (I know Zub got credit for the first one).

While it's been a small sample size and doesn't address all of the Senators needs I think the state of this fourth line is in good hands and Katchouk has played a big role in that. This is a contract year for Katchouk and even if it's not in Ottawa next year he seems to have put himself in a good position heading into the offseason.

