Senators trade Mathieu Joseph to the St. Louis Blues

The Ottawa Senators traded forward Mathieu Joseph and the team’s 2025 third round pick to the St. Louis Blues in exchange for future considerations.

Joseph, 27, was drafted in the fourth round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft (120th overall) by the Tampa Bay Lightning, from whom the Senators originally acquired him.

In 139 games with the Senators, the Laval, Québec native recorded 18 goals and 47 assists for a total of 65 points. Prior to joining the Senators, Joseph played 221 games for the Lightning.