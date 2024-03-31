Recap: Senators score late goal, win 5th straight

A late goal from Brady Tkachuk led the Ottawa Senators to their fifth consecutive win on Thursday night in Winnipeg.

The goal capped a 3-2 win over the Jets, where Joonas Korpisalo made some electric saves to help seal the victory.

"I think when you have a goalie that makes some big saves, that gives a lot of confidence to the rest of the guys," explained interim head coach Jacques Martin. "I thought we played pretty well, and it was a good effort. [The Jets] are a good hockey team; they've got good depth, so it was nice to get the two points."