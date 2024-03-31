Recap: Senators score late goal, win 5th straight

Ottawa defeats the Jets 3-2

GettyImages-2118355957

A late goal from Brady Tkachuk led the Ottawa Senators to their fifth consecutive win on Thursday night in Winnipeg.

The goal capped a 3-2 win over the Jets, where Joonas Korpisalo made some electric saves to help seal the victory.

"I think when you have a goalie that makes some big saves, that gives a lot of confidence to the rest of the guys," explained interim head coach Jacques Martin. "I thought we played pretty well, and it was a good effort. [The Jets] are a good hockey team; they've got good depth, so it was nice to get the two points."

The game opened with each of the teams trading power play opportunities. Neither team was able to convert with the man advantage. The Senators had two more chances before the end of the first period, but scoring chances were slim, with the shots for the period capping at 6-4 in favor of Ottawa.

The Jets were able to strike first with a quick goal less than two minutes into the second frame. The goal came off the stick of Nikolaj Ehlers to give the Jets a 1-0 lead.

Just minutes later, Boris Katchouk tipped home a great pass from Erik Brännström to tie the game at a goal apiece.

At the 13-minute mark, the Senators struck again when Ridly Greig muscled his way through a battle in front of the net to backhand home his 12th goal of the season.

OTT@WPG: Greig scores goal against Connor Hellebuyck

Early in the third period, Joonas Korpisalo made a pair of big saves to keep the Senators' lead. Just before the halfway mark of the third period, the Jets' pressure became too much, and they tied the game on a power play goal from Mark Scheifele.

Late in the period, Parker Kelly took a high stick in front of the Jets' net and gave the Senators their fifth power play of the game. This time Ottawa made no mistake, led by Jake Sanderson making two solid plays to keep the puck in the offensive zone. Brady Tkachuk wired home a Tim Stützle pass to give the Senators the lead with 1:45 left to play in the third.

The Jets pressed the Senators with their net empty for the extra skater. Korpisalo made two tough saves during a scramble in front of his net, and the puck stayed out. Winnipeg mustered one more chance on a late power play, but the puck just strayed wide of the Senators' net.

“I think we handled the most important thing, I think, a momentum swing," said Brady Tkachuk after the win. “They turned it on in the third, and we aren't winning that game tonight if it isn't for Korpi and his big saves.

The Senators head to Minnesota next to take on the Wild on Tuesday night at 8 pm on TSN5.

News Feed

Game Day 5: OTT at WPG

Preview: Senators at Jets

Game Day 5: CHI vs OTT

Preview: Blackhawks vs Senators

Game Day 5: OTT at BUF

Preview: Senators at Sabres

Mailbag Monday: John Forget's career path, Ottawa favourites, last stretch of the season

Game Day 5: EDM vs OTT

Preview: Oilers vs Senators

Recapping the Senators annual Pride Game celebration

Game Day 5: OTT at NJD

Preview: Senators at Devils

Ottawa Senators sign forward Stephen Halliday to entry-level contract

Dr. Donald Chow inducted into the Ottawa Senators Ring of Honour

Game Day 5: STL vs OTT

Preview: Blues vs Senators

Game Day 5: OTT at BOS

Preview: Senators at Bruins