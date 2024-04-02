Game Day 5: OTT at MIN

It's been a while since these two saw each other as the season is winding down to a close as we head toward playoffs. The Senators, though not eliminated yet won't be a part of the playoff picture this season as they sit 12 points back of Washington for the final Wild Card spot with just nine games remaining. However, they have been playing some of their best hockey of late, acting as the spoiler to a number of teams along a five-game win streak.

The Wild are clinging on to whatever playoff hopes they have left sitting eight points behind the Kings with a game in hand and needing to leap frog the Blues in the process with just nine games left. With that this team has been bold and taking chances such as pulling the goaltender twice in overtime in the last few weeks, once netting the win and in their last game coming up empty and sacrificing the point they earned in getting to overtime. Led by Kirill Karpisov on the verge of his third straight 40-goal season, Joel Eriksson Ek, Matt Boldy, and Mats Zuccarello all over 50-points on the season, this Wild team has weapons.

Look for them to come out of the gates hungry as the Senators will look to play spoiler once more.