Ottawa Senators mourn the passing of former assistant coach Bob Jones

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senators announced today that the organization is mourning the passing of former assistant coach Bob Jones following his courageous battle with ALS. He was 54.

A native of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., Jones was in his fourth season as a member of the team’s coaching staff when he was diagnosed with ALS in December, 2022. After publicly disclosing his diagnosis the following month, Jones became a vocal advocate for ALS research awareness. Buoyed by his passion for equal parts coaching and team camaraderie, Jones continued his work with the organization through the remainder of the season and into 2023-24.

“The entire Senators’ organization is thinking of Bob’s loved ones and sending our sincere condolences to his family,” said Senators owner Michael Andlauer. “For both our current players and for the members of our staff who had the privilege of working with Bob, his loss brings considerable sorrow. Bob will be fondly remembered for having a true joy for life and for his determined commitment to routinely help better individual players and all hockey organizations for which he worked.”

In joining the Senators on July 5, 2019, Jones arrived in Ottawa with professional coaching experience in the American Hockey League and following a decorated Ontario Hockey League career which spanned more than 20 seasons. While an associate coach with the team, he helped the Windsor Spitfires win the OHL championship in both 2008-09 and 2009-10.

Jones is survived by his wife, Paige and their two adult children, Blake and Brianna.