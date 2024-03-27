Preview: Senators at Sabres

How to watch: Sportsnet / RDS
How to listen: TSN 1200 / Unique FM 94,5
When: 7 p.m. EST
Where: KeyBank Center
Coming off of back-to-back convincing wins the Senators will look to play spoiler to division rival Buffalo Sabres as they seek to make it three-straight wins. Through the first three meetings between these two the Sabres own a 2-1 lead with the two sides splitting the series in Ottawa and most recently the Sabres winning the first battle in Buffalo back on Jan. 11.
While the success of the Senators back-to-back wins can't be attributed to just one player, Drake Batherson certainly makes a convincing case for it. Over the last two games he has two goals and two assists for four points including a three-point night against Edmonton Sunday night. Perhaps most impressive about that three-point outing was the fact that all three points came on the power play with a goal and two primary assists off beautiful saucer passes to Jakob Chychrun.
Alongside Batherson, Joonas Korpisalo has also made a convincing case over the last two games. In a roughly 26-hour stretch Korpisalo amassed 51 saves on 56 shots faced for a 0.911% save percentage and a 2.50 goals against average. Set to make his third straight start, the Senators will need him to keep up his hot play.
The Sabres are fighting for their playoff lives tonight, sitting eight points behind Washington for the final Wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference with the Capitals holding a game in hand. With runway running out with just ten games left, the Sabres will need to bring their A game tonight.
Having gone back and forth over their last six games with a 3-3-0 record, the Sabres need to find some consistency and will look to their on ice leaders here. Led on the front end by the three-headed monster of JJ Peterka, Jeff Skinner, and Tage Thompson with 24, 24, and 22 goals respectively, there is no shortage of firepower in Buffalo. Perhaps the true strength of this Sabres team is their blue line, led by their tope four of Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power, Bowen Byram, and Henri Jokiharju. Behind them and their goaltending duo of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Devon Levi this Sabres team allows fewer than three goals against per game.
With a lot of playoff implications and budding rivalry between these two expect to see a high energy affair at KeyBank Center.
Senators 5-4-1
Sabres 5-4-1
Senators
Sabres
Goals
Brady Tkachuk (31)
Jeff Skinner / JJ Peterka (24)
Assists
Tim Stützle (50)
Rasmus Dahlin (35)
Points
Tim Stützle (68)
Rasmus Dahlin (52)
+/-
Ridly Greig (+14)
Henri Jokiharju (+15)
PIM
Brady Tkachuk (122)
Connor Clifton (69)
Power play goals
Brady Tkachuk (9)
Jeff Skinner / Tage Thompson (8)
Short-handed goals
Parker Kelly (2)
Tage Thompson / Dylan Cozens (2)
The Senators will hold a morning skate at KeyBank Center where we will get a look at how the Senators look primed to line up against Buffalo. Interim head coach mentioned that Joonas Korpisalo would be making his third straight start tonight. Below is how the Senators lined up against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday evening:
Hear from interim head coach Jacques Martin and forward Shane Pinto following the Senators practice on Tuesday ahead of travelling to Buffalo to take on the Sabres:
Watch the recap of the Senators last game against the Sabres from their first trip to Buffalo this season: