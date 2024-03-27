Preview: Senators at Sabres

Alongside Batherson, Joonas Korpisalo has also made a convincing case over the last two games. In a roughly 26-hour stretch Korpisalo amassed 51 saves on 56 shots faced for a 0.911% save percentage and a 2.50 goals against average. Set to make his third straight start, the Senators will need him to keep up his hot play.

The Sabres are fighting for their playoff lives tonight, sitting eight points behind Washington for the final Wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference with the Capitals holding a game in hand. With runway running out with just ten games left, the Sabres will need to bring their A game tonight.

Having gone back and forth over their last six games with a 3-3-0 record, the Sabres need to find some consistency and will look to their on ice leaders here. Led on the front end by the three-headed monster of JJ Peterka, Jeff Skinner, and Tage Thompson with 24, 24, and 22 goals respectively, there is no shortage of firepower in Buffalo. Perhaps the true strength of this Sabres team is their blue line, led by their tope four of Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power, Bowen Byram, and Henri Jokiharju. Behind them and their goaltending duo of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Devon Levi this Sabres team allows fewer than three goals against per game.

With a lot of playoff implications and budding rivalry between these two expect to see a high energy affair at KeyBank Center.