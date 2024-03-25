Recap: Senators beat the Oilers for second win in a row

Ottawa scores five goals against Edmonton

GettyImages-2110698710

The Senators won their second game in as many nights with a win against Edmonton on Sunday at Canadian Tire Centre.

Less than 24 hours after putting up five goals against the Devils in New Jersey, Ottawa put scored another five goals against the Oilers.

“We’ve been on the other side of the ledger at times,” said interim head coach Jacques Martin. “I can just look at the game against St. Louis where we had so many chances but just couldn’t score.”

“Tonight, they are a good team and had some chances but our goalie shut the door.”

Edmonton broke the ice first with a goal at 3:47 when Adam Henrique tipped home his 20th goal of the season on a Mattias Ekholm pass.

Ottawa answered back with a power play goal from Jakob Chychrun on a saucer pass from Drake Batherson just two minutes later.

The Oilers managed to get 13 shots on goal in the first period but Korpisalo stopped 12 of them including a highlight reel pad save against Sam Carrick.

“It was huge and Korpy played great, made some really nice stops . . . that one in the first was great,” said Batherson. “They had a lot of shots and we didn’t have many, but we were able to capitilize on the power play a few times.”

The second period opened with a pair of Edmonton power play goals before the four minute mark. The first came from Leon Draisaitl and the second was Zach Hyman’s 50th goal of the season.

Tim Stützle answered back shorlty after, when he took a pass from Mathieu Joseph before putting it by Calvin Pickard on the short-side to bring the Senators within a goal.

“Obviously their powerplay is tough to battle against every night,” said Stützle. “I think our power play was going tonight with Drake making some great plays and Chycy finished them.”

The Senators tied the game at 16:30 when Drake Batherson scored a power play goal of his own with an assist from Stützle for his 50th of the campaign.

In the second period Ottawa saw 18 Edmonton shots and, aside from the two early power play goals, nothing got behind Korpisalo.

“It was fun to battle with the boys for the full 60 and with the way we battled you want to make it count,” said Korpisalo. “I got a few shots there early to get in the rhythm and then they had quite a few shots so it really keeps you in the game.”

The third period provided much less open scoring chances with the teams combining for 9 total shots.

At 16:48 Mattias Ekholm was called for holding Mathieu Joseph sending Ottawa to the power play for the third time of the game. Just nine seconds into the power play Batherson found Chyrcrun again who gave the Senators their first lead of the game. Shortly after Parker Kelly finished a strong effort by Claude Giroux with an empty-netter to seal the victory.

“Not a lot of o-zone time in the third, but the boys did a heck of a job of sticking with it and finding a way,” explained Jakob Chychrun. “We have had a lot of games this year that were the opposite and we have a lot of chances, don’t get the result we want.”

“Tonight we had a goalie who stood on his head and we stuck with it so it's nice to come out on top of this one.”

The Senators will have the day off tomorrow before returning to practice on Tuesday and heading to Buffalo to take on the Sabres on Wednesday.

