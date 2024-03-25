Recap: Senators beat the Oilers for second win in a row

The Senators won their second game in as many nights with a win against Edmonton on Sunday at Canadian Tire Centre.

Less than 24 hours after putting up five goals against the Devils in New Jersey, Ottawa put scored another five goals against the Oilers.

“We’ve been on the other side of the ledger at times,” said interim head coach Jacques Martin. “I can just look at the game against St. Louis where we had so many chances but just couldn’t score.”

“Tonight, they are a good team and had some chances but our goalie shut the door.”