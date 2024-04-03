More than $250,000 in prizing and giveaways to be distributed on Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Canadian Tire on April 6

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senators announced today that the team's annual Fan Appreciation Night will take place on Saturday, April 6, when the Senators host the New Jersey Devils at Canadian Tire Centre at 7 p.m.

The night will be highlighted by intermission performances from Canadian singer/songwriter and Juno Award winner Preston Pablo while fans in attendance at Canadian Tire Centre will have the opportunity to win more than $250,000 in prizing and giveaways courtesy of the Ottawa Senators and their sponsors and partners.

The complete schedule of events is as follows:

Saturday, April 6 – vs. New Jersey Devils – presented by Canadian Tire

- Fewer than 500 tickets remain for Saturday’s game

- Preston Pablo will perform live during both intermissions

- The Gate 1 plaza will be open from 4:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.; activations will include a performance from local band The Vanduras, $5 355 ml beers, face painting and more

- Over $250,000 in prizes are available to be won including over $5,000 in Canadian Tire gift cards, pizza for a year - courtesy of Gabriel Pizza, Senators merchandise courtesy of - Desjardins, sizzling fajitas from Lone Star Texas Grill, VIP tickets to the Senators’ April 13 home game versus Montreal, courtesy of Sportchek, coffee for a year from Tim Hortons, North American round trip flights courtesy of Air Canada and Aeroplan and much more!

- A Shoot to Win intermission contest where one lucky fan could win $1,000

- A 360-degree photobooth experience located on the concourse

To qualify for the more than $250,000 in prizing, fans can scan a digital QR code upon entry to the building which will determine the winners of each of the great prizes available via a virtual Scratch & Win promotion.

The first 10,000 fans in attendance on Fan Appreciation Night will receive a Tim Stützle bobblehead, presented by Canadian Tire, while the Senators will also host a Fan Appreciation Sale at the Canadian Tire Centre Sens Store location with up to 70 per cent off select items and 40 per cent off sitewide for Season Seat Members from April 6 to April 13.

Fans who participated in the Fan Photo Submission contest will have the chance to view their photos displayed both physically and virtually throughout the venue.

Fewer than 1,000 tickets remain for the Senators’ final home game of the season on Saturday, April 13. Tickets can be purchased HERE. The plaza will also be open on April 13 from 4:30 p.m. - 6:45 p.m. with $5 drinks and activities for the family. The evening will be topped by the fan favourite Jerseys’ Off Our Backs, presented by CIBC.

