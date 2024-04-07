Brady Tkachuk sets NHL record for most hits in a single game

Looks like it's time to re-write the NHL history books after Brady Tkachuk put his latest mark on them last night recording a new NHL record 16 hits in a single game.
Tkachuk came out of the gates looking to stablish a physical presence last night delivering a pair of crushing blows to Devils defencemen Luke Hughes and Nick DeSimone in the span of about three seconds while tracking the puck into the Devils zone. From there on out Tkachuk was playing with a purpose seemingly trying to spark the Senators at every turn while setting the tone for the style of physical play he has come to be known for.