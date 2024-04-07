Brady Tkachuk sets NHL record for most hits in a single game

The Senators young captain and his blend of skill and physical play is a true anomaly in the NHL. At any given time there are between 640 and 723 players in the NHL. Of those 640-723 here is the list of players with 300+ shots on goal and 250+ hits: Brady Tkachuk. That's it, that's the list. After his 16 hit outing he now sits in third for hits this season with 269, while also holding the third spot for shots with 333.

While Tkachuk is not one for individual accolades look at last night's game as more of a statement. This is the brand of hockey and energy that he plays with every night and this is the brand of hockey and energy that he wants to see the Senators be known for consistently. With the second night of a back-to-back against Washington coming up it will be a treat to see how he follows up last night's commanding effort.

Watch below to see all 16 of Brady Tkachuk's record setting hits from last night: