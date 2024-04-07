Brady Tkachuk sets NHL record for most hits in a single game

Senators captain's 16 hits a new NHL record for most hits in a single game

Looks like it's time to re-write the NHL history books after Brady Tkachuk put his latest mark on them last night recording a new NHL record 16 hits in a single game.

Tkachuk came out of the gates looking to stablish a physical presence last night delivering a pair of crushing blows to Devils defencemen Luke Hughes and Nick DeSimone in the span of about three seconds while tracking the puck into the Devils zone. From there on out Tkachuk was playing with a purpose seemingly trying to spark the Senators at every turn while setting the tone for the style of physical play he has come to be known for.

Brady Tkachuk NHL record 16 hits against Devils

The Senators young captain and his blend of skill and physical play is a true anomaly in the NHL. At any given time there are between 640 and 723 players in the NHL. Of those 640-723 here is the list of players with 300+ shots on goal and 250+ hits: Brady Tkachuk. That's it, that's the list. After his 16 hit outing he now sits in third for hits this season with 269, while also holding the third spot for shots with 333.

While Tkachuk is not one for individual accolades look at last night's game as more of a statement. This is the brand of hockey and energy that he plays with every night and this is the brand of hockey and energy that he wants to see the Senators be known for consistently. With the second night of a back-to-back against Washington coming up it will be a treat to see how he follows up last night's commanding effort.

Watch below to see all 16 of Brady Tkachuk's record setting hits from last night:

