Recap: Senators edge the Capitals in overtime

The third period also saw Joonas Korpisalo make 10 of his 21 saves en route to his career-high 20th win of the season.

"We battled hard, especially after an emotional and physical game like last night,” added Martin. “We needed everybody tonight; we needed our bench, and our fourth line gave us some good minutes, which I think helped us win the game.”

The game opened with Max Pacioretty scoring his fourth of the year only 4:43 into the game when both he and Hendrix Lapierre were left alone in front of the Senators' net. Shortly after this point in the period, play was momentarily stopped while Korpisalo and the Ottawa defense pointed out to officials that the sun was pouring into the building, making it challenging to see the puck. Once play resumed, it was a hard-fought battle in the neutral zone and along the boards, with scoring chances few and far between.

To open the second period, Mark Kastelic crashed his way to the net and put a backhand behind Charlie Lindgren to tie the game at one just after the five-minute mark.