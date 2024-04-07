Recap: Senators come up short to the Devils

At the start of the second period Jake Sanderson was quick to respond to the deficit, scoring his first goal since March 12 and getting the Senators on the board early in the period. The Devils scored midway through the period to regain the 3-goal advantage which they would take into the third period.

In the third period, Claude Giroux cut the devils lead in half on the Senators second power play of the night at the 3:37 mark.

With 15:41 to go and only 2 goals behind, Thomas Chabot got called for hooking Jack Hughes on a breakaway which led to Hughes being granted a dramatic penalty shot. On the shot, Hughes fumbled the possesion resulting in an unsuccesful attempt and leaving the game 4-2 for the Devils.

The team fought back hard in the third and Brady Tkachuk wasn’t going down without a fight, hitting everyone that crossed his path. Off the bench and into the net, Tkachuk found the puck while streaking fresh off a line change and scored an unassisted goal to bring the Senators within one goal with only 5:43 remaining in the third period.

"That's how we need to play, third period I felt like that was probably our best period all year." said Captain Brady Tkachuk. "We just did the little things right, put it behind them, got physical, and a lot of guys stepped up."