Senators fall in Big Apple

The Rangers opened the scoring in the first period when Jack Roslovic fired a Chris Kreider pass behind Joonas Korpisalo who stopped 30-34 shots he faced tonight.

Ottawa managed to get 10 shots on goal in the first period but it wasn't enough to put one past Igor Shesterkin who stopped all 26 Senators shots.

"[Shesterkin] was at his best, he is an excellent goaltender and they have got a good team obviously," added Jacques Martin. "When you play these good teams you just can't afford to give them freebies."

The second period saw both teams exchange power plays, but on the Senators turn Adam Fox scored a goal with Kreider picking up his second assist of the game.

"We gave them a lot of good chances, obviously a few odd man rushes there and a team like that they are going to make it count and score on you on those," said Drake Batherson. "Their D were blocking lots of shots there tonight, but that's a goalie that's one of the best in the world and sometimes it's like that and sometimes they go in."