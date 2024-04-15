Ottawa Senators fans interested in buying ticket plans for the 2024-25 season can choose their seats at the Select a Seat Open House on Saturday, April 20, at Canadian Tire Centre.

Season ticket membership plans provide the best value on Sens tickets and are available for every budget. Interested buyers will be able to try out any available seat in the arena from Noon to 4 p.m.!

Senators representatives will be available to answer any questions and discuss all of the exclusive member benefits that come with Season Seat packages.

“We have seen tremendous increase in our attendance and season seat base this season and are excited to host our season seat open house ,” said Brendan Duvall, Vice President of Ticket Sales and Service for the Ottawa Senators,”The wide-ranging benefits to our season-seat members are among the best in the NHL and this is a great opportunity for fans to learn about the great locations and ticketing packages we have available.”

Come check out full- or half-season seating areas with all our sightlines in place, including all of the boards and glass installations, in addition to the Canadian Tire Centre ice, so you can get a real-life look at all available options.

Fans interested in attending can register using the form below. Access to the event will be via Gate 2 with Free Parking in Valet or Lot 1. When registrants arrive, they will check in and then enter the arena at Gate 2 and meet an available representative.