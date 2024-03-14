Preview: Senators at Blue Jackets

How to watch: TSN5 / RDS2
How to listen: TSN 1200 / Unique FM 94,5
When: 7 p.m. EST
Where: Nationwide Arena
Preview: The Senators take on the Columbus Blue Jackets for the final time this season at Nationwide Arena
How to watch: TSN5 / RDS2
How to listen: TSN 1200 / Unique FM 94,5
When: 7 p.m. EST
Where: Nationwide Arena
The Senators are back on the road and looking to make it back-to-back wins after taking down Pittsburgh in overtime on Tuesday to snap at seven-game losing streak. Tonight is the third and final meeting between the Senators and Blue Jackets with the series split down the middle seeing each team win on home ice, the winner tonight takes the tie breaker.
The Senators showed real resiliency in their last outing after initially having the game opening goal called back, they were able to strike first when Jake Sanderson found the back of the net. After the Penguins were able to draw even with just 23 seconds to play, they once again stood tall when Drake Batherson connected on the overtime winner.
Over his last two outings Joonas Korpisalo has strung together some of his best hockey of the season boasting a 0.946% save percentage while allowing only three goals in those two games. His strong play has been a spark for the Senators, Zack Ostapchuk joining the NHL ranks and seemingly fitting right in from the get go was their spark last game, and perhaps Parker Kelly returning from his two-game suspension tonight will be the latest spark for the Sens.
Related news:
The Blue Jackets are coming in off of back-to-back losses and looking to get back in the win column. While their record may lead fans to think they are a relatively easy draw, the Blue Jackets have pulled off upsets over the Oilers and Golden Knights in the last two weeks alone. Needless to say this team can elevate their game to match any competition.
While the Blue Jackets are still without young star Adam Fantilli who has been held out since suffering a calf laceration back on Jan. 28, and still ranks in the top-five in scoring for the Blue Jackets, don't expect that to be an excuse for this group. Led by Boone Jenner and Johnny Gaudreau with 19 goals and 45 points respectively, this Blue Jackets team still has star power to lean on. Add in Kirill Marchenko, Dmitri Voronkov, and Yegor Chinakhov with 17, 17, and 16 goals respectively the goals can come in bunches in Columbus.
Senators 3-6-1
Blue Jackets 4-6-0
Senators
Blue Jackets
Goals
Brady Tkachuk (27)
Boone Jenner (19)
Assists
Tim Stützle (44)
Johnny Gaudreau (35)
Points
Tim Stützle (59)
Johnny Gaudreau (45)
+/-
Ridly Greig (+16)
Dmitri Voronkov (+5)
PIM
Brady Tkachuk (108)
Erik Gudbranson (59)
Power play goals
Brady Tkachuk (7)
Kirill Marchenko (7)
Short-handed goals
Parker Kelly (2)
Alexandre Texier (2)
The Senators are getting Parker Kelly back in the line-up tonight after he served his two-game suspension for an illegal check to the head in the Senators game against the LA Kings. With that the Senators have re-assigned Jiri Smejkal to Belleville. Below is how the team lined up during their game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night.
Hear from interim head coach Jacques Martin following the Senators practice Wednesday morning before the team departed for Columbus:
Watch the recap of the Senators win over the Penguins from their meeting earlier this season: