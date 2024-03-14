Game Day 5: OTT at CBJ

1. The set up:

It's time for round three of Sens vs Blue Jackets and this time it's winner take all with the season series split down the middle. Thus far the home team has won both match ups and the Senators will look to buck that trend tonight and make it back-to-back wins following their overtime win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. That win broke a seven-game losing streak, anchored by another strong outing by Joonas Korpisalo stopping 34 of the 35 shots he faced.

Columbus enters into this game coming off of back-to-back losses and yet looking like more of a threat than teams give them credit for. In the last two weeks this Blue Jackets team has beaten the Oilers and Golden Knights all without one of their young stars in Adam Fantilli. With weapons like Jahnny Gaudreau, Boone Jenner, Kirill Marchenko, Dmitri Voronkov, and Zach Werenski, the offense is not lacking in Columbus.

There's a good chance we see Korpisalo make just his second return to Columbus since being traded last year as he is set to face off against his former back up Elvis Merzlikins. Expect a high energy affair tonight as both teams look to stay alive in the playoff race.