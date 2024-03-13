Recap: Senators score an OT victory against Penguins

Pittsburgh was able to tie the game with only 23 seconds left on the clock. The goal was Michael Bunting’s tied it 1-1 with 23 seconds remaining in the third period for Pittsburgh, for his first goal since being acquired from the Carolina Hurricanes.

For the Senators, a big part of the offense tonight was Jake Sanderson. Sanderson scored his eight of the season mid-way through the third period to give the Senators the first goal of the game and later assisted on the game winner.

“Especially the way it went tonight . . just back and forth. Two-on-ones, breakaways,” Sanderson explained about the overtime period. “You don't like to see it going down on your goalie, but on the other end it is exciting and it fires up the fans and when it gets loud in this barn it's pretty cool."

As you would expect in a 2-1 overtime game goaltending was the biggest story. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 34 of the 35 shots he faced.

“"My kind of game, 2-1 . . . it should have been 1-0, but that's okay. I'm flexible,” joked Martin after the game. “I think both goalie s made some great saves and the game could have been 4-3.”

“We had some good chances and they had some good chances and both goalies were great.”

Despite this great play the score could have been much different based on the outcome of a play in the mid-point of the game. With four minutes played in the second period Mathieu Joseph thought he had given the Senators the lead when he put a puck past Jarry. However, despite being called a goal on the ice it was overturned upon further review.

“I think there was (contact with) a stick there early on,” Martin added. “It’s a judgement call for the official, it the goalie had time to reset or not and I felt it could go either way.

Making his debut tonight was Another piece was Senators 2021 second round pick Zack Ostapchuk.

“I'm going to remember this for the rest of my life, it was probably the coolest night of my life,” said the six-foot-three forward.

From arriving at the building, his rookie lap, his first shot on goal there will be no shortage of memories for Ostapchuk. The biggest memory of the night may end up being a surprise that nobody saw coming.

“Yeah I was a little surprised when they gave me a tap and said you're going,” he explained about going into the game during overtime. “Then I saw Crosby and my heart started beating a little bit.”

“I am thankful that they trusted me to go out there and it’s a great experience.”