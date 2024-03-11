Mailbag Monday: Equipment, trade deadline, roster moves

After a long road-trip we're back in Ottawa it's time to answer a few of your questions so let's get to it!

Jack R from Owen Sound, ON

This is a question for anyone on the equipment team. How many sticks do the sens go through during the course of a regular season?

I went right to the source for this one, asking Assistant Equipment Manager Ian Cox. If he had to guess we go though 1500-1800 in any given season but probably closer to 1800.

If you think about it that makes sense, if every player goes through one stick per game over the course of a season that's 1640 sticks. Granted some sticks will make it through multiple games and practices, sometimes players will have multiple sticks break on them in the same game.

Jackson R. from Saint John, NB

What did you think of the trade deadline?

Honestly, I was guilty of listening to a lot of the chatter going into trade deadline and definitely thought that we were going to be more active than we were. That said I'm glad that we were quiet at the deadline. Steve Staios' hands were tied with the Tarasenko trade given that he was on an expiring deal and had to waive his no trade clause, so he basically got to choose where he went driving the asking price down.

I'm glad that we didn't sell the house like the Sharks did because we're not at the same stage as them. We have good pieces in place and desirable pieces that other teams will be looking at, the time to sell wasn't under pressure at the deadline, it will be during the offseason when Staios and his team have time to make the best deal possible for our assets.

Gary T. from Ottawa, ON

Do you think the Senators will make any moves on waivers in the last 20 games? What about recalls from Belleville?

I wish I had insight into what the team will or will not do on the waiver market, I'm sure with a lot of cap space at their disposal with Josh Norris on LTIR and a few other injuries adding up that the management team will keep a close eye on waivers in the coming weeks.

As for recalling players for Belleville, I think it's highly likely that we will see some players getting called up in the coming weeks to get some NHL experience under their belts. Some we've already seen like Angus Crookshank and Egor Sokolov, others that I'd be on the lookout for to make make their debuts like Zack Ostapchuk and Oskar Pettersson.

