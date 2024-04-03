Recap: Senators' road trip ends in a loss

Ottawa stumble against Minnesota and lose 3-2

GettyImages-2134154602

The Ottawa Senators' five-game winning streak came to an end on Tuesday night with a 3-2 regulation loss in Minnesota.

Drake Batherson and Jakob Chychrun each had a goal and an assist for the Senators, and Joonas Korpisalo made 17 saves on 20 shots.

"We outshot them for most of the game, and I think they just capitalized on our mistakes and made the most of it," said Senators forward Drake Batherson.

"All the credit to (Chychrun), he is doing a great job getting open," Batherson explained about his recent chemistry with Chychrun. "He is making great shots, and the puck is just on and off his stick really quickly."

Mason Shaw, Matt Boldy, and Vinni Lettieri scored for the Wild, with Marc-Andre Fleury contributing 30 saves.

Mason Shaw opened the scoring at 12:32 of the first period on a long cross-ice pass from Zach Bogosian that slipped through the five-hole of Korpisalo.

The Wild got a power play to end the first period and start the second period but were turned away by Korpisalo. However, just as the Senators' penalty expired, Matt Boldy scored, giving Minnesota a two-goal lead just 49 seconds into the second frame.

"When you look at the goals they got, we beat ourselves," explained interim head coach Jacques Martin. "They didn't give us much; I didn't think we got inside, we didn't drive the net, and with a goaltender like Fleury, you have got to get in front of him."

The Senators pressed back and maintained a lead in the shot differential throughout the entire game. Finally, on Ottawa’s second power play of the game, they were able to cut the lead to one. Batherson took a Brady Tkachuk pass to the left of Fleury and snuck it just inside the crossbar for his 27th of the season.

The third period started off with the Wild’s Jonas Brodin getting called for slashing Batherson before two minutes of the period had been completed. On the ensuing power play, Chychrun scored to tie the game at two goals apiece.

Just before the midway point of the period, the Wild had another chance on the power play. Again, Korpisalo shut the door, including on a scramble play where it appeared Kirill Kaprizov had given his team the lead, but the officials ruled on Ottawa’s side. Also, on the same power play, Ridly Greig chipped a puck past the Wild defenders for a partial breakaway but couldn’t beat Fleury.

After the penalty expired, Vinni Lettieri scored to give the Wild a 3-2 lead. Ottawa pulled the goalie for an extra attacker and generated a few chances but couldn’t tie up the game. In the dying seconds, Tkachuk took offense to a Matt Boldy slash in front of the net, and a skirmish started and ended with a handful of roughing penalties involving both teams.

"We got two goals on the power play and were able to shut theirs down," added Claude Giroux. "Usually when you can do that, you give yourself a good chance to win."

The Senators will try to get back in the win column on Thursday at Canadian Tire Centre when they host the Florida Panthers.

