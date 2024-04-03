Recap: Senators' road trip ends in a loss

The Ottawa Senators' five-game winning streak came to an end on Tuesday night with a 3-2 regulation loss in Minnesota.

Drake Batherson and Jakob Chychrun each had a goal and an assist for the Senators, and Joonas Korpisalo made 17 saves on 20 shots.

"We outshot them for most of the game, and I think they just capitalized on our mistakes and made the most of it," said Senators forward Drake Batherson.

"All the credit to (Chychrun), he is doing a great job getting open," Batherson explained about his recent chemistry with Chychrun. "He is making great shots, and the puck is just on and off his stick really quickly."