3 Things to Watch: Senators at Hurricanes, Game 1 of Eastern Conference 1st Round

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Carolina Hurricanes are the favorites in this best-of-7 Eastern Conference series against the Ottawa Senators, which begins with Game 1 at Lenovo Center on Saturday.

But that means next to nothing when the first puck is fired in anger. Then, it all becomes a blank slate and the team who plays to its identity will be the team who dictates the terms.

“It’s going to take a lot, I mean, it’s the best team in the East,” Ottawa defenseman Thomas Chabot said. “We know we’re in the underdog position; we know where we’re at, but I have a lot of belief in our group.

“This is going to be a hard-fought series; it’s going to be tight every night, I expect. And you know what, (Carolina is) a tough building to play in. That building brings a lot of energy even in the season. Until the first TV timeout, that’s a team that comes real hard.”

Ottawa and Carolina are similar in style. Each wants to possess the puck. Each is a shot-volume team. Each wants to keep the opposition hemmed in and tire under the duress of a cycle.

“It comes down to us,” Hurricanes defenseman Jalen Chatfield said. “I think it is the way we want to play and executing our game style and playing for each other and playing a full 60 because we know how these games are. These are tight games, checking games and it is just executing what we have to do out there.”

Each team is healthy at the start of the series and has game-planned against the other since this matchup was determined with the results of the games on Tuesday.

Teams that win Game 1 of a best-of-7 series are 535-252 (.680) in Stanley Cup Playoffs history, including 10-5 (.667) last season. Six of the eight first-round series winners last season won Game 1.