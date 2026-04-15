Dress rehearsal: Sens host Leafs in final game before playoffs

A year ago this week, the Ottawa Senators were preparing to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round of the playoffs. This time around, they’re once again preparing to take on the Leafs — in Game 82.

Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stützle, Thomas Chabot, and Jake Sanderson will miss the game, as Travis Green indicated several players are working to shake off various injuries. Michael Amadio will also draw out of the lineup on Wednesday night, and Hayden Hodgson will play in his place.

“Yeah, it’s amazing, it’s awesome to be a part of this group, obviously it’s the best part of the year, Stanley Cup Playoffs,” said Hodgson, who played nine games with the Senators in November and December.

“I’m just excited to be here, excited to get my feet wet and get back to some NHL action tonight.”

The Senators are in a similar position to last year, but the Leafs are not — they will finish the season with their lowest full-season point total in 10 years.

“I don’t think anything changes, it’s another game, doesn’t matter if it’s the last of the season, the first of the season, or whatever, the approach stays the same, trying to go out and get the win,” said Cam Crotty.

“It’s another game in the NHL, right? You’ve got to bring your game every night, there’s always something to play for. And you know, that team on the other side’s going to come and push us. So it’s about keeping our habits the same way, playing the same way, not letting any of that bad habit stuff creep into the game. And like I said, we’re going out there trying to get the win regardless if it’s Game 1 or Game 82.”