‘I feel good’: Chabot draws in for final game of homestand

Defenceman underwent forearm surgery on March 26 after suffering broken arm on March 23

McDonalds
By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

Thomas Chabot had quickly progressed from wearing a non-contact jersey to a regular jersey on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, just over two weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a broken arm. 

Those progressions were both welcome surprises, but nowhere near as welcome as his appearance on the second pair with Jordan Spence during Thursday’s morning skate. Chabot and Travis Green confirmed that the longest-tenured Senator will dress against the Florida Panthers on Thursday night, beating Green’s initial recovery prognosis of 4-8 weeks handily.

“Everything went well, and obviously the healing process went a lot quicker than we all expected, and it’s just fun to be back out here,” Chabot told the media after the skate, crediting his quick return to “a lot” of work with the team’s medical staff.

“They spent a lot of time with me, I’m lucky, but it’s obviously a best-case scenario, and just happy to be back,” said Chabot. 

“Felt really good, I wasn’t going to go back out there if I felt like I couldn’t do what I can do out there. And you know what, the last couple days, everything, we kind of built it up, every time I faced contact and whatnot, everything reacted really well, so I was like, ‘why not’, let’s start playing again.”

“It speaks volumes of his preparation, work ethic, commitment to what we’re doing here,” said Brady Tkachuk. 

“Everyone knows how big of a character he is, so whenever he just gets back in the room, it just lights everybody up, and just so much fun to be around. I know we’ve been around each other for a bunch of years, one of my closest buddies, and to have him potentially back here, it definitely gives me a boost of energy.”

Chabot will draw into the lineup in place of Cam Crotty, one of several depth defenders who had stepped up in the absences of Chabot, Jake Sanderson, Tyler Kleven, Nick Jensen, and Dennis Gilbert.

“It’s been great to see, obviously we always say the ‘next man up mentality’, and that’s exactly what applied to our team. Every single guy that went into the lineup went and did of a hell of a job and kept us in and played some big games,” said Chabot.

“[Linus Ullmark] played amazing hockey for us too, but no, it’s good, you like seeing that. Like I said, when you get hurt, you sit up in the press box and it seems like an easy game, but I know how hard it is down there in tight, and seeing the guys step up and play such good hockey definitely makes it better for you in the rehab process, for sure.” 

Green said he couldn’t recall any specific memories of a player returning from such an injury so quickly. 

“Anytime someone does come back that quickly, it’s an important time of year, for sure,” said Green, adding that the team has been in playoff mode for the last few months. “100 per cent, [the push for the playoffs] it’s a big part of it.”

Loose Pucks

Tim Stützle notched a goal and a pair of assists in Ottawa’s 6-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday evening. With the two assists, Stützle has 48 helpers on the season. If he can record two more assists in the regular season, he will become the first player in franchise history with four straight seasons of 50+ assists.

Stützle collected three points on Thursday night to raise his regular season total to 82 points. Stützle is guaranteed to finish the 2025-26 season with at least a point-per-game. And he’s the only Ottawa player to record multiple 82-point seasons since 2010.

Brady Tkachuk recorded his first career four-assist game on Thursday against Tampa. Tkachuk is just the fifth Ottawa forward – joining Tim Stützle, Mark Stone, Daniel Alfredsson and Jason Spezza – to record a four-assist game in the salary cap era.

Dylan Cozens enters play on Thursday night as the only NHL player to record at least 200 hits and score 25+ goals this season. Cozens joins Brady Tkachuk (four times) and Mike Fisher (2009-10) as the only players in Senators franchise history to have a season with 200 hits and 25+ goals.

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The Faceoff

Linus Ullmark will start in goal for the Senators for the sixth game in a row. On the homestand so far, Ullmark is 3-1-0 with a 2.00 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage.

The Panthers enter Thursday having lost three straight games on what will be their final road trip of the season. They most recently dropped a 4-3 decision to Montreal in a shootout on Tuesday night.

Against the Panthers in his career, Ullmark holds a 13-6-1 record with a .918 save percentage and 2.88 goals-against average.

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