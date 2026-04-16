AFTER THE BUZZER: Senators end regular season with a win over Leafs

This year, it was the Toronto Maple Leafs who saw their season end at Canadian Tire Centre.

Even in a game that had no implications for the National Hockey League standings, the Ottawa Senators gave it their all on the final Wednesday night of the regular season, outlasting the Leafs 3-1 on the scoreboard and outshooting them 38-20.

Drake Batherson continued his career season, recording his 33rd goal of the campaign on a power play early in the first period thanks to a feed from Claude Giroux.

Warren Foegele added another on the power play in the second period. It was Foegele’s sixth goal since arriving in Ottawa ahead of the trade deadline in early March.

Dylan Cozens and Shane Pinto played ping pong with the puck on a 2-on-0 rush with the Leafs’ net empty in the dying minutes of the game, with Pinto allowing Cozens to tap in the team’s third goal of the game with just six seconds to go.