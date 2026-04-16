AFTER THE BUZZER: Senators end regular season with a win over Leafs

Senators close out season with 99 points, two more than last season

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By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

This year, it was the Toronto Maple Leafs who saw their season end at Canadian Tire Centre.

Even in a game that had no implications for the National Hockey League standings, the Ottawa Senators gave it their all on the final Wednesday night of the regular season, outlasting the Leafs 3-1 on the scoreboard and outshooting them 38-20.

Drake Batherson continued his career season, recording his 33rd goal of the campaign on a power play early in the first period thanks to a feed from Claude Giroux.

Warren Foegele added another on the power play in the second period. It was Foegele’s sixth goal since arriving in Ottawa ahead of the trade deadline in early March.

Dylan Cozens and Shane Pinto played ping pong with the puck on a 2-on-0 rush with the Leafs’ net empty in the dying minutes of the game, with Pinto allowing Cozens to tap in the team’s third goal of the game with just six seconds to go.

Some other postgame thoughts, observations, and storylines

James Reimer picked up his fourth career win against the Leafs, who drafted the netminder in the fourth round (99th overall) in 2006. He saved 19 out of 20 shots and finished the regular season with a 6-4-2 record, .886 save percentage and 2.42 goals-against average.

Claude Giroux, Dylan Cozens, and Fabian Zetterlund were the only three Senators to play all 82 games this season. 

It was the ninth time in Giroux’s career he had played 82 or more games. It was the second straight year that Cozens had played all 82, and the fourth year in a row he had 79 or more games played. 

It was the third straight year Zetterlund has played 82 or more — he led the NHL with 84 games played last season, made possible due to a midseason trade from San Jose. Zetterlund now ranks 14th on the NHL’s ironman list with 270 straight games played.

What were they saying?

“I think we’re happy that we got two points, and now we’re focused on the fun stuff. What every kid dreams about doing is getting an opportunity to compete for a Stanley Cup, and that’s where our mindset it.” — Warren Foegele on the win

“I think just last year, obviously, gaining a lot of experience. Playing in Toronto was a lot of our first times playing, so I think we know what to expect going in this year. And we have a great group, and we’ve been through a lot this year. I like our chances.” — Drake Batherson on the team’s confidence level going into playoffs, speaking to Sportsnet’s Shawn McKenzie postgame 

“Ever since I got here, you can tell that this is a group that buys in and tries to stick to the structure and tries to suffocate you… I think everyone here is super excited for this opportunity.” — Foegele on the team’s structure heading into playoffs

“You know, we’ve been kind of waiting to get him in the lineup. He brings a lot to the lineup, especially at this time of the year. He could be a guy that you could see in the playoffs, he plays a playoff-like game. He’s fast, he hits hard, he’s aggressive, checks a lot of boxes on things that we like in players.” — Travis Green on Hayden Hodgson’s game-high six hits in his first game with the Sens since December

What did the stats say?

Shots on goal: OTT 38, TOR 20

Faceoffs: OTT 57.4%, TOR 42.6%

Power plays: OTT 2/3, TOR 0/2

Penalty minutes: OTT 4, TOR 6

Hits: OTT 27, TOR 28

Blocked shots: OTT 7, TOR 13

Giveaways: OTT 18, TOR 22

Takeaways: OTT 5, TOR 3

High-danger chances for (5v5): OTT 11, TOR 7

Expected goals-for (5v5): OTT 2.66, TOR 1.32

Expected goals-for (all situations): OTT 5.02, TOR 1.59

*Advanced stats courtesy of Natural Stat Trick*

What’s next for the Sens?

While dates for first round playoff games haven’t been set yet, the Ottawa Senators will prepare to play as soon as this weekend in Raleigh. The Senators and Hurricanes will face off in the playoffs for the first time in league history.

Carolina won the season series 2-1-0, though Ottawa outshot them each game. The Senators will be hosting watch parties at Canadian Tire Centre for every game in the first round.

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