Sens head to New Jersey in search of fifth straight win

One day after clinching a playoff berth, the Ottawa Senators will head to New Jersey looking to check off another box. The Sens have won four straight games heading into Sunday night for the fourth time all season — but have yet to win five in a row.

The Sens have been lying in wait for New Jersey as the Devils return from Detroit, though they likely won’t be waiting to offer any thanks to the Devils, despite the help they received on Saturday. New Jersey eliminated the Red Wings from playoff contention and therefore helped the Sens clinch a playoff berth.

Before the outcome of that game was final, Senators players spoke about keeping their heads down and having more work to do. But they also spoke about playing with a ton of confidence during this win streak.

“You’d think we’d be gripping our sticks a little tight right now just where the standings are at, but I think that’s just the characteristic of our group,” said Jake Sanderson on Saturday night.

“Lot of young guys, lot of energy, but yeah, we’re very confident right now, and I think that confidence just comes from playing the right way, playing hard every single night, and teams are going to have their pushes against us, but I think just keeping our heads down and keep battling.”

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the Senators recalled winger Hayden Hodgson from Belleville. Green announced that Brady Tkachuk, Jake Sanderson, Thomas Chabot, and Tim Stützle would all receive nights off, meaning that Hodgson, Stephen Halliday, Kurtis MacDermid, Cam Crotty, and Dennis Gilbert will be inserted into the lineup. James Reimer will start in goal.