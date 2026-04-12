Sens head to New Jersey in search of fifth straight win

Ottawa looking to win five in a row for first time all season

McDonalds
By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

One day after clinching a playoff berth, the Ottawa Senators will head to New Jersey looking to check off another box. The Sens have won four straight games heading into Sunday night for the fourth time all season — but have yet to win five in a row.

The Sens have been lying in wait for New Jersey as the Devils return from Detroit, though they likely won’t be waiting to offer any thanks to the Devils, despite the help they received on Saturday. New Jersey eliminated the Red Wings from playoff contention and therefore helped the Sens clinch a playoff berth.

Before the outcome of that game was final, Senators players spoke about keeping their heads down and having more work to do. But they also spoke about playing with a ton of confidence during this win streak.

“You’d think we’d be gripping our sticks a little tight right now just where the standings are at, but I think that’s just the characteristic of our group,” said Jake Sanderson on Saturday night.

“Lot of young guys, lot of energy, but yeah, we’re very confident right now, and I think that confidence just comes from playing the right way, playing hard every single night, and teams are going to have their pushes against us, but I think just keeping our heads down and keep battling.”

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the Senators recalled winger Hayden Hodgson from Belleville. Green announced that Brady Tkachuk, Jake Sanderson, Thomas Chabot, and Tim Stützle would all receive nights off, meaning that Hodgson, Stephen Halliday, Kurtis MacDermid, Cam Crotty, and Dennis Gilbert will be inserted into the lineup. James Reimer will start in goal.

Loose Pucks

Sunday is the 29th anniversary of the Senators clinching a playoff spot for the first time in franchise history. On April 12, 1997, the Senators edged the Buffalo Sabres 1-0 in the regular season finale to claim a post-season berth. Steve Duchesne scored the game’s only goal with just 4:01 left in regulation time, while Ron Tugnutt stopped all 17 shots for the shutout.

Ridly Greig opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal on Saturday afternoon against the Islanders. The Senators have now scored five shorthanded goals since March 1 – trailing only the Carolina Hurricanes (six shorthanded goals) in that span. Sunday’s goal was the fourth shorthanded marker of Greig’s career and the Senators are a perfect 4-0-0 in those games.

Tim Stützle picked up an assist in the Senators 3-0 win at the Islanders on Saturday afternoon, raising his season total to 49 helpers. If he can record one more assists in the regular season, he will become the first player in franchise history with four straight seasons of 50+ assists.

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The Faceoff

The Senators have won three straight games at the Prudential Center against the Devils, dating back to March 23, 2024. In those games, Ottawa has outscored New Jersey 10-5. The only time Ottawa has ever won four straight games in New Jersey happened from Dec. 22, 2001 – Jan. 13, 2004, when the Senators won four in a row at the Continental Airlines Arena against the Devils.

The Devils helped the Sens out on Saturday, defeating the Detroit Red Wings 5-3 to eliminate them from playoff contention. On Sunday, though, an Ottawa win coupled with a Bruins regulation loss to Columbus would help the Sens clinch the first wild card spot.

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