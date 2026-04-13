Senators lose to Devils in OT, fall to 2nd in Eastern Conference wild-card race

Jack Hughes shot fell out of Ottawa goalie James Reimer's glove as he was making the save, and Hischier poked the puck through Reimer's five-hole for the win on the man-advantage.

With the overtime loss, Ottawa is one point behind the Boston Bruins, each with one game left to play, in the Eastern Conference wild-card race.

Hischier scored twice and had an assist, Dawson Mercer had a goal and an assist, and Hughes had two assists for the Devils (42-36-3), who won their second straight game after losing two in a row. Nico Daws made 27 saves in his second start of the season and first since a 4-1 win against the Minnesota Wild on Oct. 22.

Michael Amadio, Shane Pinto and Fabian Zetterlund each scored, and James Reimer made 26 saves for the Senators (43-27-11), who clinched a Stanley Cup Playoff berth on Saturday.

Ottawa played without forwards Brady Tkachuk (ill) and Tim Stutzle, as well as defensemen Jake Sanderson and Thomas Chabot.

Hischier gave the Devils a 1-0 lead when he cleaned up a rebound from the slot at 5:12 of the first period.

Mercer looked to push the Devils' lead to 2-0 at 12:02, but the play was overturned for offside.

Connor Brown scored a short-handed goal at 14:51 on a breakaway thanks to a stretch pass from Hughes. Brown whiffed on his shot from the slot, but it still got through the pads of Reimer and past the goal line.

The Senators answered with three straight goals in the second period to take a 3-2 lead.

Amadio scored first for Ottawa, deflecting in Artem Zub's shot from the right point at 7:42 of the second period.

Pinto's one-timer from the left dot tied it 2-2 on the power-play at 10:25.

Zetterlund then gave the Senators a 3-2 lead at 14:14 when Hughes misplayed the puck in front of his own net, and Zetterlund took advantage with a wrist shot from in front.

Mercer pulled the Devils into a 3-3 tie on a short-handed breakaway with a backhand shot through Reimer's five-hole at 12:28 of the third period.