CIBC Red Zone to host watch party for every first round game

The Senators are back in the playoffs for the second year in a row, and so too is the CIBC Red Zone outside Canadian Tire Centre.

The CIBC Red Zone will allow Senators fans to watch their team in action during the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs just steps away from the rink.

For the first two games of the series — which will take place in Carolina — doors will open an hour prior to puck drop, and parking will be free. $5 beer will be available for sale until puck drop. Bert’s Bar will also be open during away games.

For games three and four — which take place back in Ottawa — the CIBC Red Zone will operate on a first-come, first-serve basis. Doors will open three hours before puck drop. $5 beer will be available until puck drop.