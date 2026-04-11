Sens march on to Long Island

Riding a three-game win streak after a successful 4-1-0 homestand, the Ottawa Senators will look to continue their winning ways when they head to Long Island on Saturday afternoon for a 1 p.m. meeting with the New York Islanders.

With a win over the Islanders and a Devils win over the Detroit Red Wings at 5 p.m., the Senators can clinch a playoff berth as early as tonight.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s a nice storyline, we haven’t got there yet, we’ve got to take care of business tonight, we’ve got to win tonight,” said Travis Green ahead of the game. “It’s a good team we’re playing, got a lot of respect for them, it’s going to be a hard-fought game.”

Green also noted that Linus Ullmark will start in goal for the seventh straight game. Ullmark has won four of his past five starts, boosting his goals-against average to 2.78 and save percentage to .889 on the season.

He also noted there will be no other lineup changes, meaning that the same lineup that defeated Florida 5-1 on Thursday will see the ice on Long Island, including Thomas Chabot, who saw 21:16 of time on ice in his return to the lineup.