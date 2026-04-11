Sens march on to Long Island

Ottawa riding three-game win streak

McDonalds
By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

Riding a three-game win streak after a successful 4-1-0 homestand, the Ottawa Senators will look to continue their winning ways when they head to Long Island on Saturday afternoon for a 1 p.m. meeting with the New York Islanders.

With a win over the Islanders and a Devils win over the Detroit Red Wings at 5 p.m., the Senators can clinch a playoff berth as early as tonight.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s a nice storyline, we haven’t got there yet, we’ve got to take care of business tonight, we’ve got to win tonight,” said Travis Green ahead of the game. “It’s a good team we’re playing, got a lot of respect for them, it’s going to be a hard-fought game.”

Green also noted that Linus Ullmark will start in goal for the seventh straight game. Ullmark has won four of his past five starts, boosting his goals-against average to 2.78 and save percentage to .889 on the season.

He also noted there will be no other lineup changes, meaning that the same lineup that defeated Florida 5-1 on Thursday will see the ice on Long Island, including Thomas Chabot, who saw 21:16 of time on ice in his return to the lineup.

Loose Pucks

Brady Tkachuk has collected five assists over his past two games, including a four-assist effort on Tuesday against Tampa. It’s the first time in Tkachuk’s career that he’s notched five assists over any two-game span.

Tim Stützle notched a goal and a pair of assists in Ottawa’s 6-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday evening. With the two assists, Stützle has 48 helpers on the season. If he can record two more assists in the regular season, he will become the first player in franchise history with four straight seasons of 50+ assists.

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The Faceoff

The Senators are paying their lone visit to UBS Arena on Saturday afternoon. Ottawa has won its last two games in this arena: A 2-0 shutout win on Jan. 14, 2025 and a 4-3 overtime win on March 16, 2024. The Islanders previous home – the Nassau Coliseum – was the site of Ottawa’s best road record at a visiting rink (minimum 40 games). The Senators posted a 25-9-6-4 record at the Nassau Coliseum (.682 points percentage).

The last time these two teams met, Ottawa came away with a dramatic 3-2 win, outshooting the Islanders 11-1 in the third period before Brady Tkachuk solved Ilya Sorokin with a game-winning goal with only 13 seconds left in the game.

Watch and Listen

Watch: TSN5, TVAS

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