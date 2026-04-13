Sens playoff tickets on sale Thursday to season seat members; Friday to public

Best way to guarantee playoff access is to become season seat member

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By Ottawa Senators

Ottawa Senators President and CEO Cyril Leeder announced on CTV Ottawa News at Six on Monday night that first round playoff tickets would go on sale beginning Thursday at 10 a.m., exclusively for season seat members. 

Season seat members can purchase up to four tickets per game for all three possible home games in the first round. You can sign up to become a Sens Season Seat Member here

On Friday at 10 a.m., Sens Insiders will be emailed a link to access tickets for Game 3 and Game 4. They can also purchase up to four per game. You can sign up to become a Sens Insider free of charge here

Beginning Friday at 12 p.m., the general public can purchase tickets for Game 3 and 4, also a limit of four per game. At that time, you can purchase your tickets here.

The Senators clinched a playoff spot on Saturday night after a meteoric rise up the Eastern Conference standings, compiling a 20-6-3 record since late January.

“Our goal isn't just to make the playoffs,” said Senators head coach Travis Green on April 7. “We want to win the Stanley Cup.”

Pricing and inventory is subject to change on all categories of tickets.

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