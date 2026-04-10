Zetterlund scores twice, Senators ease past Panthers 

Sanderson has 2 assists for Ottawa, which strengthens hold on 2nd wild card in East

Panthers at Senators | Recap

By Zoe Pierce
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

OTTAWA -- Fabian Zetterlund scored twice for the Ottawa Senators in a 5-1 win against the Florida Panthers at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday.

Drake Batherson, Artem Zub and Claude Giroux scored for the Senators (42-27-10), who have won three straight and four of their past five. Jake Sanderson had two assists, and Linus Ullmark made 21 saves.

Thomas Chabot returned to the lineup after breaking his right arm in a 2-1 win at the New York Rangers on March 23. Chabot had surgery March 26 and missed eight games after he was initially expected to be out 4-8 weeks.

Jesper Boqvist scored the lone goal for the Panthers (37-38-4), who have lost four in a row (0-3-1). Sergei Bobrovsky made 22 saves.

Batherson gave the Senators a 1-0 lead while on a power play at 6:49 of the first period. He set up in front of the net and deflected Sanderson's one-timer from between the circles to the short side.

Zetterlund made it 2-0 at 17:00. Lars Eller won a board battle and fed Zetterlund in the right circle, where he roofed a wrist shot over Bobrovsky's glove that bounced quickly off the back bar.

Zub increased the lead to 3-0 at 3:03 of the third period, beating Bobrovsky with a snap shot inside the left post from the right circle after Sanderson's initial shot caromed back off the end glass.

Boqvist cut the deficit to 3-1 with a snap shot from the shot that trickled through Ullmark's pads at 14:17.

Giroux scored an empty-net goal at 16:43 to make it 4-1, and Zetterlund scored his second goal through the five-hole just 19 seconds later at 17:02 for the 5-1 final.

News Feed

Desjardins rewards Sens Student Army with Student Appreciation Night

‘I feel good’: Chabot draws in for final game of homestand

Senators score 5 in 3rd, pull away from Lightning

As chants of ‘We Want Playoffs’ echo in Canadian Tire Centre, the Sens are listening

Stützle and Sens look to keep rolling on home ice; Chabot makes unexpected return to practice

Tkachuk scores 2, Senators defeat Hurricanes

Sens look for Easter Sunday win over Hurricanes

Sanderson a game-time decision as Sens welcome Wild

Senators defeat Sabres, move back into wild-card spot in East

Senators extend broadcast deal with TSN

CIBC presents Pride Night as Sens welcome Sabres

‘We’ve got to bring it’: Sens ready for bounce back on home ice

Canadian Tire presents Fan Appreciation Week for Ottawa Senators fans

Panthers score 5 goals in 1st period, hold off Senators

Panthers latest prey as Senators continue hunt for playoffs

Senators agree to terms with defenceman Hoyt Stanley on a three-year, entry-level contract

Sanderson returns to practice in non-contact jersey

Senators agree to terms with goaltender Kevin Reidler on a two-year, entry-level contract