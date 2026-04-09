Desjardins rewards Sens Student Army with Student Appreciation Night

Desjardins welcomes students with pre-game reception, prizes, and intermission game

By Ottawa Senators
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Matt Zamboni/Freestyle Photography/OSHC

The Sens Student Army presented by Desjardins celebrated students on April 7 as the Senators took down the Lightning.

Ahead of the game (which was the third-last home contest of the season), Desjardins hosted a pre-game cocktail reception for 100 students, treating them to food and beverages.

On the concourse, spin-to-win wheels were set up, offering students the chance to win jerseys, hats, Ottawa Team Threads gift cards, hot dog vouchers, and more.

During the intermission, four students took to centre ice to take part in the Ice-Pong game, offering additional chances to win prizing.

The Sens Student Army, presented by Desjardins Financial Group, is a free membership program that gives students access to $35 game tickets, contests, events and exclusive team experiences. Students can register using their school email.

All students from the University of Ottawa, Carleton University, Algonquin College and College La Cité are welcome to join the program.

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Interested in learning more about Sens Student Army? Sign up to the newsletter today for exclusive access to monthly contests, discounted tickets, prizes, and more!

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