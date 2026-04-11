Senators shut out Islanders, close in on East wild card with 4th straight win

It was Ullmark’s third shutout of the season. He has started each of Ottawa’s four wins during the streak.

Ridly Greig scored short-handed and had an assist, Jake Sanderson scored on the power play and Michael Amadio had a goal and an assist for the Senators (43-27-10), who have won four in a row and can clinch a Stanley Cup Playoff berth if the New Jersey Devils defeat the Detroit Red Wings in any fashion later Saturday (5 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MSGSN).

Ottawa visits New Jersey on Sunday.

Ilya Sorokin made 13 saves for the Islanders (43-32-5), who have lost five of their past six games and remained one point behind the Philadelphia Flyers for third place in the Metropolitan Division with two games remaining. Philadelphia visits the Winnipeg Jets later Saturday (7 p.m. ET; SN1, NBCSP).

New York hosts the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday.

Greig gave the Senators a 1-0 lead with a short-handed goal at 13:06 of the first period. With Drake Batherson in the box for holding, Amadio collected a loose puck at the top of the defensive zone before feeding Greig off the rush. Greig finished with a backhand over Sorokin’s left pad.

Sanderson made it 2-0 at 12:36 of the third period during a 5-on-3 power play. Sorokin stopped a one-timer from Dylan Cozens before Sanderson stuffed the puck in from the crease.

The goal came after Ullmark closed up the five-hole at 1:28 of the third to deny Calum Ritchie’s power-play try from the top of the crease, then got a piece of a Marc Gatcomb’s rush shot with the right arm at 10:01.

Amadio scored an empty-net goal at 17:29 for the 3-0 final.