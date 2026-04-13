Ullmark named NHL’s second star of week

Ullmark 3-0-0 last week with a .961 save percentage and 1.00 goals-against average

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© Chris Tanouye/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images

By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

For the second time this season, Linus Ullmark has been named the NHL’s second star of the week.

Ullmark returned from a leave of absence on Jan. 31 with the Sens 12th in the Eastern Conference. Since then, he’s backstopped the team all the way to clinching a playoff berth with two games still to play. Ullmark started seven straight games to get to that clinch, the most consecutive starts of his 11-year NHL career.

In total, since his return, Ullmark is tied for for the most wins leaguewide (14), tied for the most shutouts (two), and holds a sparkling 14-4-3 record with a .904 save percentage and 2.41 goals-against average. Three of those wins came last week, as Ullmark backstopped the Sens past Tampa Bay, Florida, and the New York Islanders.

Ullmark’s shutout against the Islanders was his third of the season. It also helped the Senators clinch a playoff spot just hours later when the Red Wings fell to the Devils.

“It’s nice, in a way, it didn’t go very well the last time I played them, so it’s always, you have a little chip on your shoulder trying to prove yourself,” said Ullmark. “This late in the season as well, when they have everything to play for as we do, it’s always a little bit sweeter in the end.”

Despite the ensemble cast of defencemen the Sens have employed down the stretch, Ullmark also credited the team with playing a tight, structured brand of hockey which makes his job easier.

“It’s a lot easier playing games when you’re in position than being out of position,” said Ullmark. “That means that it’s a lot easier for me to also be in the right position and not have to over-complicate things and keep it as clean and easy as possible.”

After the clinch, Ullmark yielded the crease for James Reimer in the team’s overtime loss to New Jersey on Sunday night. The Senators have one game remaining ahead of playoffs, a rematch with their first-round opponent from last year, the Toronto Maple Leafs, at home on Wednesday night.

Linus Ullmark Second Star Article

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