Everything You Need to Know About Free Agency

A qualifying offer cannot be accepted prior to July 1. The player has until July 15 to accept, after which the offer will expire unless extended in writing by the team. Should an RFA not accept their qualifying offer (or not be offered one in the first place), he will become a UFA.

Next: offer sheets. If a team is interested in signing a player who is an RFA for another team, they can offer him an offer sheet. An offer sheet is the only way an RFA can be signed by a team other than his own. Should an RFA accept the offer sheet tendered to him, his team has seven days to match it. if not, the player goes to the new team and his original team may receive draft picks as compensation. The picks are sourced from the team making the offer sheet. Whether or not a team receives compensation is dependent on the AAV of the offer sheet.