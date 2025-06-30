Everything You Need to Know About Free Agency

NHL Free Agency is just two days away. Get ready with everything you need to know!

As Free Agency approaches on July 1, there's lots to brush up on to understand the busyness of that time. As of today, the Senators sit at just over $8M in cap space which they can utilize in free agency.

So what does it mean to be a UFA or RFA? Essentially, the type of free agent a player is determines both their rights and their team's rights when it comes to signing their next contract. There are several factors that go into determining whether a player is considered a UFA (unrestricted free agent) or an RFA (restricted free agent).

RFAs vs UFAs

Category
RFA
UFA
Eligibility
Under 27 years old or fewer than 7 accrued NHL seasons
27+ years old or 7+ accrued NHL seasons
Can sign with any team?
Only if another team submits an offer sheet
Yes, can freely sign with any team
Can their team match the offer?
Yes, current team can match any offer sheet
No, team loses rights after contract expires
Qualifying offer required?
Yes, must be made by deadline in order to retain rights
No

There are some terms in the table above that may not be common to some fans. Let's start with qualifying offers.

When a player is set to become an RFA, his team can offer him a qualifying offer to retain the rights to that player. All qualifying offers are for one year, with the minimum salary dependent on that player's salary from the previous year (see below, via Puckpedia).

Most recent salary
Required Qualifying Offer %
$750k - $999k
105% to maximum $1.0M
$1.0M or more (Contract signed before July 2020)
100%
$1.0M or more (Contract signed after July 2020)

The lesser of:

  • 100% of most recent salary
  • 120% of Cap hit

A qualifying offer cannot be accepted prior to July 1. The player has until July 15 to accept, after which the offer will expire unless extended in writing by the team. Should an RFA not accept their qualifying offer (or not be offered one in the first place), he will become a UFA.

Next: offer sheets. If a team is interested in signing a player who is an RFA for another team, they can offer him an offer sheet. An offer sheet is the only way an RFA can be signed by a team other than his own. Should an RFA accept the offer sheet tendered to him, his team has seven days to match it. if not, the player goes to the new team and his original team may receive draft picks as compensation. The picks are sourced from the team making the offer sheet. Whether or not a team receives compensation is dependent on the AAV of the offer sheet.

Offer sheet AAV
Compensation
$1,540,740 or less
No compensation
$1,540,741 - $2,343,469
One fifth round pick
$2,343,470 - $4,686,937
One third round pick
$4,686,938 - $6,980,906
One second round pick + two third round picks
$6,980,907 - $9,275,964
One first round pick + one second round pick + one third round pick
$9,275,965 - $11,569,968
Two first round picks + one second round pick + one third round pick
Over $11,569,968
Four first round picks

Offer sheets are rare, and the Senators have been involved in an offer sheet just once — successfully signing goaltender Ron Tugnutt from the Washington Capitals in 1996.

When it comes to UFAs, there are a few different types — dependent on a player's age, nationality, or games played.

Types of UFAs

Group
Eligibility criteria
Example
Group 3
Player is 27 years or older or has accrued 7+ NHL seasons. The most common type of UFA.
David Perron (Signed July 1, 2024: Perron was 36 and had played 17 NHL seasons)
Group 4
Player is 22 years or older, playing in Europe, and has never been drafted or signed by an NHL team.
Artem Zub (Signed May 1, 2020: Zub was 24, playing in Russia, and had never been drafted or signed by an NHL team)
Group 6
Player is 25 years or older, has played three or more professional seasons, and has played less than 80 NHL games (28 for goalies).
Garrett Pilon (Signed July 1, 2024: Pilon was 26, played six pro seasons, and three NHL games)

Senators' current UFAs

  • Adam Gaudette
  • Angus Crookshank (Group 6)
  • Anton Forsberg
  • Cole Reinhart (Group 6)
  • Dennis Gilbert
  • Filip Roos (Group 6)
  • Hayden Hodgson
  • Jeremy Davies
  • Matthew Highmore
  • Nick Cousins
  • Travis Hamonic
  • Wyatt Bongiovanni (Group 6)

Senators' current RFAs

  • Donovan Sebrango
  • Jamieson Rees
  • Jan Jenik
  • Leevi Meriläinen
  • Maxence Guenette
  • Philippe Daoust
  • Tristen Robins
  • Xavier Bourgault

Who have the Senators signed so far this offseason?

