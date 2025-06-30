Everything You Need to Know About Free Agency

As Free Agency approaches on July 1, there's lots to brush up on to understand the busyness of that time. As of today, the Senators sit at just over $8M in cap space which they can utilize in free agency.
So what does it mean to be a UFA or RFA? Essentially, the type of free agent a player is determines both their rights and their team's rights when it comes to signing their next contract. There are several factors that go into determining whether a player is considered a UFA (unrestricted free agent) or an RFA (restricted free agent).