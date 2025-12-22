Home for the holidays

Like many of us, Owen Beckner will be spending the holidays at home with his family. That will make him happy... to a certain extent.

For the first time in his life, the Senators prospect had the opportunity to visit Europe. He had been invited to take part in the legendary Spengler Cup tournament in Davos, Switzerland, from December 26 to 31.

The 20-year-old forward, who plays for the Colorado College Tigers in the NCAA, was set to be part of a team of American college stars.

He was really looking forward to it.

An incident during the game on Saturday, November 29, threw a wrench in the works. An injury to his “upper body” during a game against one of the best teams in the country, the Providence Friars, will force him to spend the last week of the calendar year on the injured list.

Two weeks after getting injured, when he spoke with Sens 360, the disappointment was still palpable. While not as prestigious as other annual events, the Spengler Cup tournament has the distinction of being the second oldest hockey event on the planet, after the Stanley Cup championship.

“A few former NHL players from my part of the country have had the chance to participate over the years. I've always thought it was cool,” he said.

This tournament would also have provided a great showcase for someone who is not necessarily the most talked-about prospect in the organization.

“I was fortunate enough to be selected for an all-star team with players from across the United States. It's a tremendous honor. It's really great for someone like me. My name is being mentioned among the best hockey players in the NCAA. It's really cool to have that recognition.”

“In a way, it might be a good thing. The holiday break will give me a little more time to heal,” he says. “Maybe I won't have to miss as many games.”

The Tigers will be back in action on January 2, on the road.

Until then, Beckner will enjoy another festive season on Vancouver Island. “I'm very lucky to have grown up on the West Coast,” he said. “The people are nice and the weather is mild.”

While spending a few days with his family, Beckner will also be able to take stock of a fall semester that has gone remarkably well. When he returned to Colorado to begin his second season, no one necessarily expected him to be invited to the Spengler Cup. His performances on the ice quickly earned him a solid reputation.

With 16 points in 16 games, the player the Senators selected in the seventh round of the 2023 draft has won over a few fans.

“I would say it's simply because this is my second season in the NCAA. The experience I gained last year is very important because now I know what to expect,” says Beckner. “This season of experience has allowed me to better manage my expectations. Because I was familiar with my environment, I was able to set better goals for myself.”

For Beckner, none of this is extraordinary. His hockey journey — from the minor hockey years to the university ranks, with stints in the BCHL and USHL — has been punctuated by periods of adjustment. The most significant was when he joined the Tigers. In the NCAA, he sometimes has to face men in their mid-twenties who are more mature and physically stronger.

“It's all about pace,” says Beckner. “As you move up the ranks, whether it's midget AAA, juniors, or college, the time you have with the puck seems to decrease. That's definitely the biggest difference, in my opinion. The speed of the game increases and the time you have with the puck decreases. There are other things that change, like the speed at which the puck comes at you, the physicality of the game, all of that... It took some adjusting.”

The confidence he gained in the early months of the season gives Beckner the feeling that things can continue to progress. He is part of a relatively young team at Colorado College. He could continue to grow alongside his many first- and second-year teammates. He could develop by contributing to the team's progress, both collectively and individually.

The player, who enjoyed a late growth spurt, now stands at six feet two inches tall. This has also added to his confidence this season.

In interviews, the word “confidence” comes up quite often.

“I think I still have a lot of room for improvement. I'm very demanding of myself. I try to improve every day. I have a lot of untapped potential, and that's what motivates me,” he says. “I'm working hard on my skating. As I continue to develop physically, I'm getting stronger. I'm working on everything, really. I can see my progress and I'm improving every day. I'm very confident on a daily basis. I'm confident both on and off the ice.”