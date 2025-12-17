Tkachuk first player in NHL history to be high-sticked five straight games

Once is happenstance. Twice is coincidence. Three times is enemy action. That’s the saying the great English wordsmith Ian Fleming penned in his seventh James Bond novel, Goldfinger.

Too bad Fleming isn’t still around to figure out what five times means, as Brady Tkachuk made history on Monday night in Winnipeg when he fell victim to his fifth high stick in as many games.

Since the NHL started keeping this penalty data in the 1997-98 season, Tkachuk is the first player to be on the receiving end of a high-sticking infraction in five consecutive games.

“I’ve noticed it’s been a lot of games in a row, and then when [Senators Vice President of Communications Ian Mendes] told me that it’s never happened before, I’m like, ‘well, I don’t think anybody gets that luck,’” said Tkachuk on Wednesday morning.

“Usually, I thought things happen in threes, but I guess they’re happening in fives right now.”

St. Louis Blues forward Robert Thomas started the unfortunate streak on Dec. 6 in Ottawa, missing a stick lift and hitting Tkachuk’s eye area.

Though clearly accidental — the two are close friends and Thomas lived with the Tkachuk family in St. Louis during his rookie season — it led to the Senators captain rushing down the tunnel to get assistance for a face that was now cut, and an eye that was black and already beginning to swell.

“He’s just going to the hard areas, that’s why,” said linemate Tim Stützle. “I mean, I guess so,” responded Tkachuk to that sentiment.

“To be honest, I’ve never really thought about it,” says his other linemate, Fabian Zetterlund. “I know about the Thomas one and maybe one more, but, put a cage on him, I don’t know,” he joked.

“It’s definitely happening in a lot of battles,” said Tkachuk. “I mean honestly, I’ve been very blessed, very lucky, that I haven’t had any issues with high sticks. I think it’s just more that I can’t believe it keeps happening.”

Of course, the five penalties have led to five power plays for the Senators — who have scored nine power play goals in their last 22 opportunities, boosting their power play to a 25.5 per cent clip, sixth in the league entering play Wednesday.

“It could happen to anyone,” said Zetterlund. “But it happened to him, so that’s good for us, we get a power play. Hope his face is alright.”

“Do whatever it takes to help the boys,” said Tkachuk. “So if that means taking high sticks we’ll keep it going to get results and wins.”