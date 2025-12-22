Zetterlund scores twice, Senators defeat Bruins for 4th straight win

Batherson, Cozen each has goal, 2 assists; Boston is 1-3-1 in past 5 games

Fabian Zetterlund with a Powerplay Goal vs. Boston Bruins

By Joe McDonald
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BOSTON -- Fabian Zetterlund had two goals and an assist, and the Ottawa Senators won their fourth straight game with a 6-2 victory against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Sunday.

Drake Batherson and Dylan Cozens each had a goal and two assists for the Senators (18-13-4), who were coming off a 6-4 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday and are 5-1-0 in their past six games. Claude Giroux had a goal and an assist, and Linus Ullmark made 17 saves.

Charlie McAvoy had a goal and an assist for the Bruins (20-16-1), who have lost four of their past five games (1-3-1). Joonas Korpisalo allowed five goals on 17 shots before being replaced in the second period by Jeremy Swayman, who made 10 saves in relief.

Batherson gave the Senators at 1-0 lead at 1:30 of the first period. He received a quick touch pass from Nick Jensen in the high slot and beat Korpisalo over his glove.

Giroux made it 2-0 at 13:44. During a scramble in front, Batherson kicked the loose puck over to Giroux, who scored past Korpisalo's right pad at the left post.

Zetterlund pushed the lead to 3-0 at 16:47 with a power-play goal. He took a pass in the bottom of the left circle and roofed a shot into the small window over Korpisalo’s right shoulder.

David Pastrnak cut it to 3-1 during a 5-on-3 power play at 19:07, scoring with one-timer from the right circle that hit off the far post and snuck past Ullmark.

Tim Stutzle made it 4-1 at 6:44 of the second period. He won a battle with Pavel Zacha for a loose puck to the left of the crease and lifted a shot over Korpisalo from his knees.

Cozens extended the lead to 5-1 just 19 seconds later. He scored on a slap shot from the right point that made its way through traffic and ended Korpisalo's night at 7:03.

McAvoy made it 5-2 at 14:36 with a wrist shot from the top the right circle that beat Ullmark, who was screened by Michael Eyssimont.

Zetterlund scored his second power-play goal of the game on a one-timer from the top of the right circle to make it 6-2 at 17:26 of the second.

News Feed

Sizzling Sens look to continue win streak in Boston

Stutzle has 3 points, sparks Senators past Blackhawks for 3rd straight win

Chabot returns as Senators host Blackhawks

Know Before You Go: Santa & concession deals

Ullmark makes 23 saves, Senators hand Penguins 7th straight loss

Jacques Martin grateful to join Senators Ring of Honour

Sens and Pens face off for first time this season

Chabot returns to practice; won’t play Thursday

Tkachuk first player in NHL history to be high-sticked five straight games

Senators rally late, defeat Jets on Tkachuk's OT goal

Sens wrap up road trip in Winnipeg

‘We’ve been shooting ourselves in the foot’: Sens respond after heartbreaking loss

Eriksson Ek scores late, Wild recover against Senators

Sens continue road trip with visit to Minnesota

Santa and Brooke Henderson headline guests at Canadian Tire Centre for December home games

How Norse mythology shaped Linus Ullmark’s new mask 

With Eller out, Lycksell called up again

Stutzle scores 2 goals, Senators hold off Blue Jackets