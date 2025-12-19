Ullmark makes 23 saves, Senators hand Penguins 7th straight loss

Tkachuk scores twice for Ottawa, which has won 3 of 4

pit_ott_recap_121825

© Chris Tanouye/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images

By Callum Fraser
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

OTTAWA -- Linus Ullmark made 23 saves, and the Ottawa Senators handed the Pittsburgh Penguins their seventh straight loss, 4-0 at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday.

It was Ullmark’s first shutout of the season and 13th of his NHL career.

Brady Tkachuk scored twice, Drake Batherson had two assists, and David Perron and Claude Giroux also scored for the Senators (16-13-4), who are 3-1-0 in their past four games.

Arturs Silovs made 22 saves for the Penguins (14-10-9), who are 0-3-4 during their skid. Pittsburgh’s last win came on Dec. 4, a 4-3 victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Tkachuk scored on the power play to give Ottawa a 1-0 lead at 2:16 of the first period. He finished on a behind-the-back pass from Batherson at the edge of the crease.

Jordan Spence’s centering pass redirected in off of Perron’s skate to make it 2-0 at 1:34 of the second period. It was Perron’s 800th NHL point.

Giroux extended it to 3-0 at 4:50. Ridly Greig’s pass got caught on Michael Amadio’s left skate and slid directly to Giroux, who scored five-hole on Silovs in front.

Tkachuk scored into an empty net for his second goal of the game and the 4-0 final at 13:55 of the third period.

