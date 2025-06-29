Get a Claude of This

The Ottawa Senators have secured veteran forward Claude Giroux with a one-year extension carrying a base salary of $2M, but could reach up to $4.75M with bonuses.

At 37 years old, Giroux continues to put up points for his team while also contributing valuable leadership to the Senators’ young core. The 2024-25 season saw Giroux skate in 81 games with the Senators, scoring 15 goals and 35 assists to total 50 points. In the team’s six playoff games, he recorded a goal and four assists for five points.

The veteran forward finished fifth on the team in both assists and points and led the way with an impressive 61.5% faceoff percentage — a specialty of his.

Giroux also hit a trio of milestones this past season. On November 19, the Hearst, Ontario native played the 1200th game of his NHL career. Later, with an assist in the Senators’ game against the Washington Capitals on January 30, Giroux recorded his 1100th career point. In the spring, game five of the Senators’ playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs was Giroux’s 100th career playoff game.

Drafted 22nd overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in the first round of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft, Giroux joined the Senators via free agency prior to the 2022-23 season. Since then, in 245 games with the Senators, he has recorded 71 goals and 122 assists for 193 points.

In a career 1263 NHL games, Giroux has totalled 365 goals and 751 assists for a total of 1116 points. An additional 101 playoff games has seen him tally 86 points in the form of 29 goals and 57 assists.

As the Senators continue to build off their successful season and playoff experience, the leadership and skill of Giroux is a valuable asset to have.