Know Before You Go: Santa & concession deals

$2 hot dogs and $5 beer until puck drop

Santa himself will be making a visit when the Blackhawks come to town on at Saturday, with photo opportunities available from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Upper Gate 1 outside the Drink MKT. Face painting and Christmas crafts will also be on the menu at Upper Gate 1.

There will also be $2 hot dogs at concessions and at Legacy up to puck drop at 3:08pm and $5 beer available at mobile beer carts on the 100 and 200 concourse up to puck drop and at Legacy through the game.

For the kids, a special menu of items $3 and under will be available all game long at three locations: Sparty's Fave Location (Section 210), TSN (Section 113) and Legacy. The menu includes a $2.75 hot dog, $3 small popcorn, cotton candy, and chips, and $2.75 16oz soft drinks.

