Back for More-iläinen

Meriläinen, 22, split his 2024-25 season between the Senators and their AHL affiliate in Belleville. Meriläinen also played 37 games with Belleville, going 18-12-7 with a 2.37 GAA and a .913 SV%.

With Ottawa, Meriläinen played 12 games, during which he put up impressive numbers. Going 8-3-1, the Oulu, Finland native posted a 1.99 goals against average alongside a .925% save percentage. Additionally, Meriläinen recorded three shutouts to contribute to the Senators’ total of 10, which tied for a league best.