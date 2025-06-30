Back for More-iläinen

The Ottawa Senators have signed goaltender Leevi Meriläinen to a one-year, one-way contract extension with an AAV of $1.05M.

Leevi Article
By Sydney D'Amico
Digital Editorial Coordinator

Meriläinen, 22, split his 2024-25 season between the Senators and their AHL affiliate in Belleville. Meriläinen also played 37 games with Belleville, going 18-12-7 with a 2.37 GAA and a .913 SV%.

With Ottawa, Meriläinen played 12 games, during which he put up impressive numbers. Going 8-3-1, the Oulu, Finland native posted a 1.99 goals against average alongside a .925% save percentage. Additionally, Meriläinen recorded three shutouts to contribute to the Senators’ total of 10, which tied for a league best.

Meriläinen was drafted 71st overall by the Senators in the third round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. The Finnish goaltender has played a total of 14 NHL games throughout his career, alongside 65 AHL games. In that 65-game span, Meriläinen has gone 31-21-8 with a 2.53 GAA and a .912 SV%.

