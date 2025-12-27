Bourgault and Gilbert to join Senators in Toronto

Just as the holiday break comes to an end, Xavier Bourgault and Dennis Gilbert have received one more gift. Both players learned they will join the Senators in Toronto on Saturday.

Head coach Travis Green will decide later whether they will take part in Saturday evening's game against the Maple Leafs.

The call-up has special significance for Bourgault, who has yet to make his NHL debut.

The Quebec native, a first-round pick (22nd overall) by the Edmonton Oilers in 2021, has had a strong start to the season. After turning heads at the Prospect Showdown in Montreal, he headed to Belleville, where he racked up 27 points (nine goals and 18 assists) in 32 games. By comparison, Bourgault had 26 points in 61 games in the AHL last season.

Bourgault also has 10 assists in his last nine games.

Gilbert, meanwhile, played one game with the Senators earlier this season. He was assigned to Belleville on December 19. Since then, he has played in three games. He recorded two assists in his first game on December 20 against the Toronto Marlies.

The Belleville Senators will play their next game on Sunday, December 28, when they host the Utica Comets.