A St-Eller Addition

The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Lars Eller to a one-year contract with an AAV of $1.25M.

The Rødovre, Denmark native comes to the Senators after splitting his 2024-25 season between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Washington Capitals. In a total of 80 games between the two teams, Eller recorded 10 goals and 12 assists for 22 points.

Eller, 36, was selected 13th overall by the St. Louis Blues in the first round of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft. Over his career, Eller has suited up with the Blues, the Capitals, the Penguins, the Montreal Canadiens, and the Colorado Avalanche.

In 1116 NHL games, Eller has totalled 424 points by way of 188 goals and 236 assists. Eller brings a winning pedigree with him to Ottawa, having won a Stanley Cup with the Capitals in 2018 — a Cup Eller scored the winning goal for.

The addition of Eller will provide the Senators with valuable experience and leadership.

