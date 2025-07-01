A St-Eller Addition

The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Lars Eller to a one-year contract with an AAV of $1.25M.

Eller ENG Article
By Sydney D'Amico
Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Lars Eller to a one-year contract with an AAV of $1.25M.

The Rødovre, Denmark native comes to the Senators after splitting his 2024-25 season between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Washington Capitals. In a total of 80 games between the two teams, Eller recorded 10 goals and 12 assists for 22 points.

Eller, 36, was selected 13th overall by the St. Louis Blues in the first round of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft. Over his career, Eller has suited up with the Blues, the Capitals, the Penguins, the Montreal Canadiens, and the Colorado Avalanche.

In 1116 NHL games, Eller has totalled 424 points by way of 188 goals and 236 assists. Eller brings a winning pedigree with him to Ottawa, having won a Stanley Cup with the Capitals in 2018 — a Cup Eller scored the winning goal for.

The addition of Eller will provide the Senators with valuable experience and leadership.

Stay connected with our newest contracts via the Sens Contract Central.

Contact us!

Find out more information on how you can become a Season Seat Member!

For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.

Keep up to date with Sens360: https://www.nhl.com/senators/sens360/content/

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

News Feed

Nick Cou-Signs

Back for More-iläinen

Everything You Need to Know About Free Agency

Get a Claude of This

Ottawa Senators Acquire Jordan Spence from the Los Angeles Kings

Ottawa Senators Select Logan Hensler with the 23rd Overall Pick

Ottawa Senators Announce Partnership with Fullscript

Draft Prep: Top Prospects

Draft Prep: Past 21st Overall Picks

Draft Prep: What You Need to Know

Draft Prep: Week Out Preview

Sens Land Zetterlund

Brady Tkachuk Named to Team USA for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Tim Stützle Named to Team Germany for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Senators sign defenceman Lassi Thomson to a two-way contract for the 2025-26 season. 

Senators Host Second Annual Season Seat Member Spring Summit

Alumni Foundation hosts Alumni Charity Golf Tournament

Mikko Ruutu Celebrates 20 Years with Senators 