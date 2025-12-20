Stutzle has 3 points, sparks Senators past Blackhawks for 3rd straight win

Stutzle has 13 points (five goals, eight assists) during a six-game point streak.

David Perron scored twice in the third period, Fabian Zetterlund had a goal and an assist, and Brady Tkachuk extended his goal streak to three games for the Senators (17-13-4), who are 4-1-0 in their past five. Leevi Merilainen made 20 saves to end a personal four-game losing streak.

Ilya Mikheyev scored twice, and Andre Burakovsky also scored for the Blackhawks (13-16-6), who have lost five straight (0-5-0). Ryan Green had two assists, and Arvid Soderblom made 34 saves.

Chicago forward Frank Nazar left the game and did not return after taking a Jordan Spence shot in the face at 5:11 of the first period.

Ottawa and Chicago combined for three coach’s challenges for goalie interference in the first two periods.

The Senators thought they’d opened the scoring 2:57 into the game when Stutzle scored into a partially open net, but the Blackhawks challenged for goaltender interference and video review determined Zetterlund prevented Soderblom from making a save.

Tyler Kleven gave Ottawa a 1-0 lead at 6:36 of the first period when his shot from a sharp angle rattled around in the crease off Soderblom’s left pad before going in off Artyom Levshunov’s left skate. Chicago challenged for goaltender interference for a second time, but video review confirmed the goal.

Mikheyev tied it 1-1 at 1:53 of the second period after he drove wide around Nick Jensen and beat Merilainen five-hole on a partial breakaway.

Ottawa thought it had taken the lead at 7:29 when Dylan Cozens’ shot at the edge of the crease trickled across the goal line, but it was waved off for goaltender interference. The Senators challenged the call on the ice, but video review confirmed the initial call.

Stutzle’s short-handed goal gave the Senators a 2-1 lead at 8:02 on the ensuing penalty kill due to a failed coach’s challenge. He intercepted a Teuvo Teravainen pass at the Senators’ blue line, skated in on a breakaway and chipped the puck over Soderblom’s blocker.

Burakovsky tied it 2-2 on the power play at 9:55 when his pass attempt redirected in off of Artem Zub’s.

Tkachuk put Ottawa back ahead 3-2 at 14:07, putting a wrist shot bar-down from the middle of the slot.

Mikheyev’s second goal tied it 3-3 at 18:32 after he took a cross-slot pass from Ryan Donato and tucked it past Merilainen’s outstretched left pad.

Perron’s power-play goal gave the Senators a 4-3 lead at 1:45 of the third period, one-timing a pass from Claude Giroux over Soderblom’s left shoulder.

Perron scored his second goal of the period at 5:31 to extend it to 5-3, beating Soderblom over the blocker with a wrist shot.

Nick Lardis cut it to 5-4 at 7:17 with his first NHL goal. He took a centering pass from Alex Vlasic and chipped a backhand shot over Merilainen’s blocker.

Zetterlund’s wrist shot from the slot beat Soderblom glove side at 16:10 for the 6-4 final.