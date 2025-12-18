Sens and Pens face off for first time this season

Penguins enter winless in last six games

McDonalds

© André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images

By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators have returned to the friendly confines of Canadian Tire Centre for a two-game homestand, beginning on Thursday when they welcome the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Senators are coming off a thrilling comeback win over Winnipeg on Monday, pushing them to 2-1-0 on a three-game road trip.

“Yeah, it was a big win, it feels like every time you win it’s a big win with the way the standings are this year,” said Travis Green after an optional skate on Thursday morning.

“I think it was important, because you want to keep belief in your group. Sometimes, you play well and you don’t win, and I thought we had a stretch of games where we really liked our game. I thought all three homes games were a pretty good example of having a stretch where you like your game and you don’t get the results you want,” added Green.

“You go on the road, and again, we played well in Columbus and really liked our game in Minnesota, but again, you know, don’t win, and getting your team to stick with it sometimes is easier said than done. Give our team a lot of credit, they stuck with the game and get a late goal and win it in overtime, so it was nice to win that game.”

Drake Batherson said a win like that is “big” for the dressing room. “Obviously we’re kind of grinding all game, we’re able to tie it up late and win it in overtime. It’s so tight right now, anytime you can get the point or get the extra second point it’s huge.”

Batherson said the team needs to carry that desperation into Thursday’s matchup against a Penguins team that has lost six straight. “We’re in a spot too where we’d obviously like to win this game, so we’ve just got to be desperate in ourselves and want this game more than them,” said Batherson.

“We’ve just got to keep going, take it one day at a time, and like to get some wins here on home ice.”

It's a Sens game day and the Sens announce Jacques Martin will be added to the Ring of Honour.

Loose Pucks

Tim Stützle has recorded four straight multi-point games, dating back to the Dec. 9 game against the New Jersey Devils. If Stützle can record another multi-point game on Thursday against the Penguins, he would become just the third player in franchise history to have a streak of five straight multi-point games.

Brady Tkachuk has received a high-stick from an opposing player (resulting in a penalty) in five straight games dating back to Dec. 6 against St. Louis. Since the NHL started keeping this penalty data in the 1997-98 season, Tkachuk is the first player to be on the receiving end of a high-sticking infraction in five consecutive games.

The Senators announced on Thursday morning that Jacques Martin will be added to the team's Ring of Honour on Jan. 24. Martin is the franchise’s all-time leader in virtually all coaching categories, including games (748), wins (367) and playoff wins (31). He returned for a second stint with the club during the 2023-24 season and remains an advisor to the current coaching staff.

McDonald's Game Day Offer

McDonald's is ready for game days this season by offering a $4+tax BIG MAC ®️ every Sens Game Day! Only with the McDonald's App!

The Faceoff

The Penguins haven’t won since Dec. 4 — but have picked up four points thanks to shootout and overtime losses during that span.

The Sens have posted a 6-0-1 record in their last seven meetings with the Pittsburgh Penguins. During that stretch, Ottawa has outscored Pittsburgh 22-11.

Claude Giroux has paced all Ottawa players by collecting 11 points (all assists) in those seven games against the Penguins. The 76 career points Giroux has against the Penguins are the most he’s scored against any single franchise.

Linus Ullmark is undefeated in six starts against Pittsburgh, and holds a .921 save percentage and 2.71 goals-against average. He will start on Thursday.

In the Rink

Local golf superstar Brooke Henderson will drop the ceremonial puck. Henderson is the defending champion of the Canadian national women’s golf championship, the CPKC Women’s Open, and the trophy will be at Upper Gate 1 for photo opportunities all game long.

Visit the Molson Canadian Fan Deck (Sections 214-216) during the first intermission for your chance to get your Molson team can or Koozie signed by Ottawa Senators Alumni, while supplies last!

Watch and Listen

Watch: TSN5, RDS2

Listen: TSN 1200 (English), 104.7 Outaouais (French)

Visit the Senators website: www.ottawasenators.com

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

V13-25-NAT_SEP_ENG_Cos_CA_BANR_970x250_Standard Banner OMDP_V1

News Feed

Chabot returns to practice; won’t play Thursday

Tkachuk first player in NHL history to be high-sticked five straight games

Senators rally late, defeat Jets on Tkachuk's OT goal

Sens wrap up road trip in Winnipeg

‘We’ve been shooting ourselves in the foot’: Sens respond after heartbreaking loss

Eriksson Ek scores late, Wild recover against Senators

Sens continue road trip with visit to Minnesota

Santa and Brooke Henderson headline guests at Canadian Tire Centre for December home games

How Norse mythology shaped Linus Ullmark’s new mask 

With Eller out, Lycksell called up again

Stutzle scores 2 goals, Senators hold off Blue Jackets

Sens begin road trip in Columbus

Zetterlund says peak not yet reached in Ottawa

 Ignite Hope telethon raises over $168,000 for local charities  

Glass lifts Devils past Senators with 3rd-period goal

Sens make annual visit to CHEO

Sens ‘just got to find a way’ against Devils

Hockey Fights Cancer month concludes with bell ringing from Carla MacLeod