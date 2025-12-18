Sens and Pens face off for first time this season

The Ottawa Senators have returned to the friendly confines of Canadian Tire Centre for a two-game homestand, beginning on Thursday when they welcome the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Senators are coming off a thrilling comeback win over Winnipeg on Monday, pushing them to 2-1-0 on a three-game road trip.

“Yeah, it was a big win, it feels like every time you win it’s a big win with the way the standings are this year,” said Travis Green after an optional skate on Thursday morning.

“I think it was important, because you want to keep belief in your group. Sometimes, you play well and you don’t win, and I thought we had a stretch of games where we really liked our game. I thought all three homes games were a pretty good example of having a stretch where you like your game and you don’t get the results you want,” added Green.

“You go on the road, and again, we played well in Columbus and really liked our game in Minnesota, but again, you know, don’t win, and getting your team to stick with it sometimes is easier said than done. Give our team a lot of credit, they stuck with the game and get a late goal and win it in overtime, so it was nice to win that game.”

Drake Batherson said a win like that is “big” for the dressing room. “Obviously we’re kind of grinding all game, we’re able to tie it up late and win it in overtime. It’s so tight right now, anytime you can get the point or get the extra second point it’s huge.”

Batherson said the team needs to carry that desperation into Thursday’s matchup against a Penguins team that has lost six straight. “We’re in a spot too where we’d obviously like to win this game, so we’ve just got to be desperate in ourselves and want this game more than them,” said Batherson.

“We’ve just got to keep going, take it one day at a time, and like to get some wins here on home ice.”