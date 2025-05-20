Senators Sign Ellinas to Entry-Level Contract

The Ottawa Senators announced today that the team has signed forward Lucas Ellinas to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Ellinas
By Sydney D'Amico
Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Ottawa Senators announced today that the team has signed forward Lucas Ellinas to a three-year, entry-level contract. Ellinas, 19, was drafted 104th overall by the Senators in the fourth round of the 2024 NHL Draft.

Ellinas played his 2024-25 season with the Kitchener Rangers in the OHL. The Etobicoke, Ontario native skated in 50 regular season games with the Rangers, recording 20 goals and 37 assists for 37 points. His 20 goals ranked him fifth on the team, with a team-best two coming shorthanded.

In the playoffs, Ellinas exploded offensively in the Rangers’ 14 postseason games. His eight goals and eight assists saw him record 16 points, leading his team in all three categories.

This season marked Ellinas’ second with the Rangers. In 117 career regular season OHL games, Ellinas has 70 points in the form of 36 goals and 34 assists. The 19-year old currently stands at a point-per-game pace in the playoffs, with 24 points (13 goals, 11 assists) in as many games.

Ellinas has shown he is a talented young player capable of playing in high-pressure games and providing his team with offense and is a valuable signing by the Senators.

