Senators Sign Ellinas to Entry-Level Contract

The Ottawa Senators announced today that the team has signed forward Lucas Ellinas to a three-year, entry-level contract. Ellinas, 19, was drafted 104th overall by the Senators in the fourth round of the 2024 NHL Draft.

Ellinas played his 2024-25 season with the Kitchener Rangers in the OHL. The Etobicoke, Ontario native skated in 50 regular season games with the Rangers, recording 20 goals and 37 assists for 37 points. His 20 goals ranked him fifth on the team, with a team-best two coming shorthanded.

In the playoffs, Ellinas exploded offensively in the Rangers’ 14 postseason games. His eight goals and eight assists saw him record 16 points, leading his team in all three categories.