The Ottawa Senators announced today the club has signed defenceman Lassi Thomson to a two-way contract for the 2025-26 season. The contract carries an AAV of $775,000 in the NHL and $300,000 in the AHL.

Thomson, 24, was Ottawa’s first-round selection (19th overall ) in the 2019 NHL Draft. He spent the 2024-25 season with Malmo in the Swedish Hockey League, compiling 17 goals and 29 points in 50 games.